Much has changed in our healthcare community over the past five years - private practices consolidating, selling, and becoming part of larger hospital groups, and insurers determining where patients can go for treatment. Despite these changes, Orthopedic Institute of Pennsylvania (OIP), now celebrating its 50th year of service to the Greater Harrisburg area and surrounding communities, has remained independent and accessible to patients.

When OIP was established in 1971, not many could have imagined that it would become the last remaining independent orthopedic group in Harrisburg; moreover, one of the few remaining independent groups throughout the country.

“We have always credited OIP’s success to our emphasis on personalized care. Our staff and providers are very service-oriented, and that has been our philosophy for 50 years,” shared Will Thompson, CEO. “When we decide to add a physician to the group, we make sure that he or she is not only a good doctor, but a good person. Yes, they are experts in the field, but our physicians are also personable and truly care about the patients they treat - that is evident.”

One of the ways in which the practice remains accessible to patients is by accepting all major insurances, including Highmark and UPMC Health Plan. OIP is not constrained by some of the parameters that affect other practices because it works with both Penn State Health System and UPMC. OIP physicians have operating privileges at hospitals that are affiliated with both networks, including its own outpatient surgery center.

OIP’s practitioners include experts in hand, wrist and upper extremity surgery; foot and ankle surgery; arthroscopic shoulder, elbow and knee surgery; hip and knee joint replacement and revision surgery, spine surgery, pain management, rheumatology and podiatry.

The practice was the first in the area to open an orthopedic urgent care offering extended walk-in hours seven days per week to ensure the most convenient care possible. Currently located in the Camp Hill and Harrisburg offices, the OIP Ortho Injury Clinics provide access to specialized care during times which can be especially helpful to those with busy weekday schedules or to treat injuries sustained during a weekend that used to require a trip to the emergency room. Now patients can get treated readily by an orthopedic provider in an OIP facility instead of waiting for hours in an emergency room. Additionally, Orthopedic Institute of Pennsylvania offers many on-site services, including Physical Therapy, MRI, DME, Pain Management, Rheumatology, and Podiatry.

Over the past 50 years, OIP physicians have cared for generations of patients - trust in the group has passed from parent to child to grandchild. “We feel that these generations of satisfied patients are the best and strongest sources of referral to our practice," shared Thompson. "Our physicians never take for granted the trust and confidence of our patients.”

As a physician-owned practice, decisions about care are always made in the exam room between patient and provider - not influenced by decisions in a boardroom. OIP’s primary business objective has always been and continues to be exceptional patient care. The group believes this philosophy will see them to another 50 years of service to the community.

To learn more or find a physician near you, visit www.OIP.com or call us at (717) 775-7710.

This content was produced in partnership with the advertising department. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display.

