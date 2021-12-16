Hello. My name is Zini. I was tossed away in a state forest. Found by the state police who were... View on PetFinder
Todd Meals confirmed Wednesday that the deal his family had been working on with George's Sub & Pizza owner Ernie Merisotis earlier this month ended up dissolving.
“Our two most common complaints are missed pickups and inconsistent information coming from Waste Management about service delays or interruptions," township manager Cory Adams said.
Carlisle Area School Board on Thursday approved a $3.19 million project that includes the development of a synthetic turf field across Bellaire Drive from the high school football stadium.
Harold Rue, 66, of Los Angeles and Snellville, Georgia, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the South Hanover Street exit of Interstate 81.
Game Commission officials said one person was bitten and three dogs were treated at veterinary clinics after tangling with a fox in three incidents within a 24-hour period on Friday.
Glenn White, who has been executive director at DCA for 12 years, is leaving to join the Strategic Leadership Team of Transitions Bank in York as Director of Marketing. His last day will be Dec. 27.
Film producer Darrin Archer said he heard about Camp Thompson through word of mouth while hiking at Michaux State Forest.
Defenses across the Mid-Penn Conference know the task they’re going to be dealt when Mechanicsburg’s Lukas Rhodes steps on the court.
Placey stepped down from the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas effective June 1.
Today's police log includes a crash and vandalism.
