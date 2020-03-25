Zatae Longsdorff (1866-1955)

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

He was a prominent local doctor. She wrote articles for well-known magazines. Together, William and Lydia Longsdorff passed on their love of learning to their oldest daughter Zatae, who defied the notion of female inferiority and became the first woman to graduate from Dickinson College.

The male students didn’t make it easy. They harassed Zatae Longsdorf by putting live mice and garter snakes in her coat pockets. In her junior year, this petite tomboy challenged convention by competing for and winning the Pierson Oratorical Prize. This despite classmates who tried in vain to trip her up by hooting and hollering, ringing the college bell and turning out the gaslights.

After Dickinson, Zatae Longsdorff studied medicine and became a doctor when it was rare for women to practice medicine. Later, she was the first woman to be elected to serve in the New Hampshire legislature. She sponsored a bill requiring premarital health certification.

