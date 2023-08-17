Today's Birthday (08/17/23)— This year your professional influence rises naturally. Coordinated routines and practices grow shared ventures. Crafting a masterpiece this autumn leads to a professional shift this winter. Making creative changes next spring opens doors for amazing summer educational discoveries. Experience and talent makes lucrative career growth.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is an 8 — Slow to address a physical challenge. What you're learning energizes your work. Savor time for exercise, relaxation and nature. Stretch and breathe deeply.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is an 8 — Have fun with your favorite people. Focus on basics, like love, family and sunshine. Discover unexpected beauty. Share something wonderful with someone sweet.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 7 — Stick close to home and conserve resources. Small changes can make a big difference. Adapt your spaces to nurture mind, body and spirit.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is an 8 — Monitor the news, especially with changes. Keep your finger on the heart pulse. Share information and resources. Creative discipline produces satisfying results, despite chaos.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is an 8 — Your ideas are attracting attention. Lucrative opportunities abound. Don't get impatient if things seem to move slowly. Consider the long-term potential. Invest for the future.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 9 — Luck is on your side, despite temporary confusion or obstacles. A personal project develops naturally. Nurture yourself when you feel sensitive. Follow your heart.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 6 — Hunker down somewhere comfortable. You can get especially productive in private. Take charge for the results you want. Consider what's ahead and make plans.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is an 8 — Invite others to participate. Your impact grows with your team. Pull together for a common cause. Reach out with small gestures. Acknowledge their contribution.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is an 8 — Take charge of your destiny. Advance a professional goal despite a barrier or challenge. Find the fun and passion in your work to grow it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is a 9 — Adventure beckons, despite a possible obstacle. Don't let the turkeys get you down. Study options to determine which way to go. Important discoveries await.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 7 — Discuss shared financial plans with your partner. Manage paperwork, taxes or legal affairs. Discover a brilliant and unusual solution. Reinforce the basics for strength.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 9 — Work together for common goals. Collaborate to find a workaround to an obstacle with your partner. You're a formidable team.

