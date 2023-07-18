Today's Birthday (07/18/23)— Connect with friends to grow this year. Study, research and learn with steady diligence and focus. Autumn gatherings fill your home with laughter, before team transitions redirect the winter. Share resources, ideas, support and fun.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 7 — Changes could redirect romantic plans. Listen with your heart. Creativity can blossom after navigating distractions or blockages. Solve a puzzle now and talk later.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is an 8 — Fix up your place. Adapt spaces for changes and to support family harmony.Communications could get stuck. Find new uses for old stuff.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is an 8 — Monitor news and conditions carefully. Misunderstandings can arise. Consider the situation from another view. Patiently untangle crossed cables. Defuse tension with humor.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is an 8 — Clarify objectives before beginning. Unexpected events or news could deviate financial plans. Avoid risky business. Prioritize the basics. Spend less than you bring in.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 9 — Get expert support with a practical challenge. Adapt around obstacles. Overcome them with love and patient persistence. For new results, say something new.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 6 — The gap between a dream and current realities could seem wide. Avoid noise, crowds or distraction. Don't make expensive promises. Rest and recharge.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 7 — Cultivate dear friendships with loving attention. Some communication channels may be blocked. Teamwork can move mountains. Pull together to address a challenging situation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 7 — Discuss a challenge with expert friends. Get multiple perspectives. Release preconceptions or assumptions. Misunderstandings and mistakes abound. Ignore distractions, haters and trolls. Find solutions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 6 — Slow down. Do the homework to make a strong case. Clarify confusion before proceeding. Carefully plot your course and set the pieces in place.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is a 7 — Delays or miscommunications could stall the action. Avoid stress, arguments or hurrying. You're building for the long-term. Discover a brilliant and unusual solution.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is an 8 — Collaborate to navigate tricky waters. Stick to stable options. Patiently clarify. Connect over shared commitments. Support each other to snag unexpected opportunities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 7 — Adapt practices with changes. What you're learning energizes your work and health. Read the fine print. Cutting corners could be more expensive overall.

