Would selling to a private operator hurt Claremont’s quality of care?

One of the advantages of having the nursing home in county control is oversight over its operations.
At a high level, privately-run homes have a greater risk of declines in quality; for the specific transaction between the county and Allaire Health Services regarding Claremont, the answer is less clear.
A recent paper published through the National Bureau of Economic Research, for instance, pointed to an increasing rate of private equity investors buying stakes in homes as a risk for for-profit nursing home operators. The study found that resident mortality rates were about ten percent higher for private equity-held homes versus the overall average, and those homes saw a 50 percent increase in the likelihood that antipsychotics would be used on a patient, problems linked to cost-cutting measures.
Comparing Claremont to Allaire’s four existing homes shows that their Centers for Medicare and Medicaid ratings, a five-star system, are roughly on par with each other — two of Allaire’s homes rate worse than Claremont, one better, and one the same.
CMS data also shows that the number of reported deficiencies in the last three years’ inspection periods is roughly the same. Both Claremont and the Allaire facilities, taken in total, had just over seven deficiencies per resident over the three years, or one deficiency per 21 residents on an annual average.