Would selling to a private operator hurt Claremont’s quality of care?

One of the advantages of having the nursing home in county control is oversight over its operations.

At a high level, privately-run homes have a greater risk of declines in quality; for the specific transaction between the county and Allaire Health Services regarding Claremont, the answer is less clear.

A recent paper published through the National Bureau of Economic Research, for instance, pointed to an increasing rate of private equity investors buying stakes in homes as a risk for for-profit nursing home operators. The study found that resident mortality rates were about ten percent higher for private equity-held homes versus the overall average, and those homes saw a 50 percent increase in the likelihood that antipsychotics would be used on a patient, problems linked to cost-cutting measures.

Comparing Claremont to Allaire’s four existing homes shows that their Centers for Medicare and Medicaid ratings, a five-star system, are roughly on par with each other — two of Allaire’s homes rate worse than Claremont, one better, and one the same.