Would selling Claremont mean that it would accept fewer low-income residents?

Not necessarily, although there are different incentives between publicly- and privately-owned providers that make it difficult to predict how the facility’s payer-mix would change.
The county has said that it intends to negotiate a sale provision that will require a buyer to maintain a Medicaid population of 75 percent or more for at least 10 years, although the county’s sale adviser admitted this is difficult to enforce.
But such a provision is not out of the question. Allaire Health Services, the county’s primary bidder for a possible purchase of Claremont, maintains a high Medicaid census at the home it runs in Montour County (the company also operates three homes in New Jersey).
In 2019, Allaire’s Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation operated with 77.02 percent of its occupied bed-days being Medicaid patients, according to its most recent cost report on file with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. Claremont’s Medicaid census is almost identical, at 76.35 percent.
While county homes have traditionally been seen as a haven for disadvantaged residents, that paradigm has been diluted in recent years due to a number of policy changes.
Medicaid per-diem rates are calculated by the DHS slightly differently for county homes than they are for privately-held facilities; the patient case-mix for county facilities is adjusted annually instead of quarterly, and county homes – as of the last rate setting – are not affected by the so-called “budget adjustment formula” that decreases rates due to inadequate funding in the state budget.
This may still provide some incentive for county homes to accept long-term stays by Medicaid patients, although the effect has been reduced by stagnation in Medicaid rates overall. Claremont’s current Medicaid per-diem is $215.79, according to state data. Ten years ago, it was $203.98, which comes out to a cut of $27 per day in current-dollar terms after adjusting for inflation. Privately-run homes have not fared much differently.
Increasing numbers of patients – at both county-run and private facilities - are also not paid for directly by Medicaid. Pennsylvania, like most states, has transitioned to a managed-care model for individuals who are eligible for both Medicaid and Medicare – in such a system, private insurers who receive an allotment of pooled state and federal dollars then negotiate with health care providers on rates (Medicare otherwise covers rehabilitation stays but not long-term residency).
The per-diem rates set by DHS still serve as a floor for rate contracts with managed care companies – but the transition to managed care introduces a significant amount of variability compared to years past in which county homes were guaranteed a single, consistent rate by state fiat.
— Zack Hoopes, The Sentinel