Would selling Claremont mean that it would accept fewer low-income residents?

Not necessarily, although there are different incentives between publicly- and privately-owned providers that make it difficult to predict how the facility’s payer-mix would change.

The county has said that it intends to negotiate a sale provision that will require a buyer to maintain a Medicaid population of 75 percent or more for at least 10 years, although the county’s sale adviser admitted this is difficult to enforce.

But such a provision is not out of the question. Allaire Health Services, the county’s primary bidder for a possible purchase of Claremont, maintains a high Medicaid census at the home it runs in Montour County (the company also operates three homes in New Jersey).

In 2019, Allaire’s Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation operated with 77.02 percent of its occupied bed-days being Medicaid patients, according to its most recent cost report on file with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. Claremont’s Medicaid census is almost identical, at 76.35 percent.

While county homes have traditionally been seen as a haven for disadvantaged residents, that paradigm has been diluted in recent years due to a number of policy changes.