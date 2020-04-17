Wolf offers 'framework,' few details for reopening state

State health officials have said the restrictions have worked to slow the rate of infections and prevent hospitals from running out of bed space, ventilators and other supplies. Pennsylvania has avoided the explosive growth in coronavirus cases seen in places like New York and Italy, though it is still reporting over 1,000 new virus cases and dozens of deaths every day.

But the pandemic and Wolf’s business shutdown order have caused economic devastation, throwing almost 1.5 million Pennsylvania residents out of work, or nearly one in four workers. Wolf, a Democrat, has been under increasing pressure from Republicans, trade associations and business owners to relax the restrictions. Protesters plan to gather Monday in Harrisburg to demonstrate against the shutdown.

Under Wolf’s plan, employers and other organizations that are permitted to reopen will be required to follow guidance from the state Department of Health and other state agencies, and will have to close again if there’s a “significant” COVID-19 outbreak.

Limitations on mass gatherings will remain in place for the duration of the reopening process, according to plan documents. And a “strong testing regime” must be in place in areas that are permitted to reopen, along with a monitoring and surveillance program.