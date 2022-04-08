I love being held and attention. I also like finding my very favorite spot and lying there (until you move... View on PetFinder
"About four to five years ago, we started to envision a restaurant at the Mill that would serve residents, as well as visitors through good food, drinks and a beautiful outdoor space."
"I think this exhibit is going to be a really great way for the community to come together and start new conversations and really to reminisce, and come together and tell their own stories," Museum Curator Rachel Knapp said.
Officials said Cumberland County Dispatch received a call for the incident at approximately 6:15 a.m. and responded to a residence in the 1200 block of Bridge Street.
"It’s a turnkey operation which means it has everything there to run a restaurant," Realtor Charlie Mallios said of the building that formerly housed Scalles restaurant.
The coroner's office said Joseph Pentz, 32, of Etters, and Jessica McCulloch, 36, of New Cumberland, both died of gunshot wounds to the head.
State police said they were assisting with the investigation and a shooter “has fled the school.” There was no further information about the suspect.
Cumberland County announced that it will make permanent polling place changes in seven precincts, as well as two temporary changes for the primary.
Traffic will be impacted on Trindle and York roads near Carlisle.
With cases of COVID-19 in the single digits, Easter egg hunts are making a comeback this year across Cumberland County.
“We are hopeful that we can find an acceptable solution to ensure that our residents receive consistent levels of service, as required under our contract,” township manager Cory Adams said Friday.
