Win $500 in our Happy Camper Sweepstakes!

It is officially camping season -- and whether you're pitching a tent in the backyard or loading up the SUV to hit the road for a longer stretch, we want to help.

Could you use a new sleeping bag, or tent, or perhaps some items to help you make those famous s'mores?

Our Happy Camper Sweepstakes will allow you enter for a chance to win $500 that you could use on some new camping gear, or whatever else might help give your summer a boost.

Entering is simple -- just visit the contest page. Once there, type in your name and email address, and you’ll be successfully entered.

As a valued subscriber, you have unlimited access to content such as this and, in fact, all articles on our site, with no surveys. Just make sure you're logged in.

As always, thank you for being a subscriber, and feel free to share our contest with friends and family.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0