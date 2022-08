Dixon made major strides in her game last fall, a junior season that included a PIAA championships appearance and a fourth-place finish at the District 3 2A tournament where she rolled in a two-day 176. Alongside state champion Paige Richter and senior Lily Kaplainak, Dixon also helped usher the Lions to a Mid-Penn 2A team title. With the departure of Richter and Kaplaniak due to graduation, Dixon is in position to serve as the Lions’ top golfer.