Williams Grove's stream locomotive

It’s one thing to research and write about history. That part is fun and interesting. I derive a lot of meaning from it. But equally important are those rare opportunities to become fully immersed in history – to experience firsthand something of its significance.

While in France in 2001, I walked on Omaha Beach – scene of the desperate D-Day landings of American troops in Normandy. The year before in London, I climbed through the HMS Belfast, a British cruiser at anchor in the Thames, and toured the Cabinet War Rooms, the bunker used by Winston Churchill during World War II.

This past June, I had a chance to spend an hour or two interviewing volunteers with the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association. They are the caretakers of Engine 643, a 120-year-old locomotive that has been preserved, restored and put into operation.

Not only did I learn a lot about the lost science of working a steam engine, I also had the chance to climb aboard and experience the layout for myself. It was fascinating to me. That opportunity added details and depth to a pair of stories I did on the association and its efforts.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

