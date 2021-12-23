 Skip to main content
Williams Grove's stream locomotive

Williams Grove Steam Train 11

Pennsylvania Railroad B4a No. 643 has been owned by the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association for 60 years and is currently the only operating Pennsylvania Railroad steam locomotive.

It’s one thing to research and write about history. That part is fun and interesting. I derive a lot of meaning from it. But equally important are those rare opportunities to become fully immersed in history – to experience firsthand something of its significance.

While in France in 2001, I walked on Omaha Beach – scene of the desperate D-Day landings of American troops in Normandy. The year before in London, I climbed through the HMS Belfast, a British cruiser at anchor in the Thames, and toured the Cabinet War Rooms, the bunker used by Winston Churchill during World War II.

This past June, I had a chance to spend an hour or two interviewing volunteers with the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association. They are the caretakers of Engine 643, a 120-year-old locomotive that has been preserved, restored and put into operation.

Not only did I learn a lot about the lost science of working a steam engine, I also had the chance to climb aboard and experience the layout for myself. It was fascinating to me. That opportunity added details and depth to a pair of stories I did on the association and its efforts.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

