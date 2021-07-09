Where will these local players players land in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft?

Most of the short list of professional baseball prospects coming out of Cumberland County in recent years have entered the MLB Draft after playing at least one year, if not two, in college.
There was Cumberland Valley grad and Villanova University product Hunter Schryver in 2017. Three years later, fellow Eagle alumnus Beck Way was selected in the fourth round out of Northwest Florida State Junior College.
But this summer — much like the whirlwind of a year the high school sports world endured with the coronavirus pandemic — it’s different.
According to experts, a handful of players that have dug in on baseball diamonds in and around Cumberland County over the course of the high school year could find themselves selected in 2021 MLB Draft.
The three-day draft, slated to begin at 7 p.m. Sunday and run through Tuesday, features 20 rounds, an increase over the five-round pandemic-shortened draft in 2020 but smaller than the traditional 40-round format.
Here are the four Sentinel-area players to keep an eye out for come draft day.
Benny Montgomery, CF, Red Land
Projected: First round
Résumé: Montgomery is considered to be the most MLB-ready prep-level talent in the area, if not in the entire state of Pennsylvania. Gatorade named Montgomery its Pennsylvania Player of the Year last month, as did Prep Baseball Report. But it’s much more than awards with the soon-to-be millionaire from Lewisberry.
Montgomery molds into a 6-foot-5, 205-pound frame, has the speed of a gazelle and bodes a rocket of an arm from his outfield position. He can swing the bat, too, as he tacked opposing pitchers for a .423 batting average, seven home runs and 22 RBIs from his leadoff spot in the lineup. He complemented his already mind-boggling stats with seven doubles, four triples, 19 stolen bags, 18 free passes and 45 runs.
Montgomery is projected to go anywhere between picks 10-25 Sunday, according to multiple outlets such as Baseball America, MLB.com and the Athletic. In Baseball America’s recent rankings, Montgomery is listed as the fourth-best available outfielder, behind fellow Pennsylvania native and Malvern Prep grad Lonnie White Jr. Montgomery also traveled to Cary, North Carolina, for the MLB Draft Combine from June 20-28, only taking part in interviews.
Montgomery has drawn comparisons to former 16-year MLB outfielder and World Series champion with the Philadelphia Phillies Jayson Werth.
Michael Morales, RHP, East Pennsboro
Projected: First round, compensation, second round
Résumé: Projected to be picked as early as late first round in some mock drafts but more than likely to slide into the second, the question surrounding Morales is once he’s selected, will he sign with the team that drafts him?
Morales is a Vanderbilt University pledge, and Commodores skipper Tim Corbin is known for drawing high school grads to stay in college ball on their path to the pro ranks. Kumar Rocker, for example, was a projected first-round pick three years ago before Corbin lured him to Vanderbilt. Rocker is a top-10 favorite in Sunday’s first round.
If Morales chooses the professional route, the Panthers right-hander wields a fastball that easily touches the mid-90s, a curveball that has batters buckling their knees and a diving changeup that gauges in the low-to-mid-80s. In his final season in orange and white, Morales compiled a 0.77 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 36⅓ innings of work.
MLB.com dubbed Morales the top prep arm in the state of Pennsylvania.
Tommy Molsky, RHP, Northern
Projected: Third round, fourth round, fifth round
Résumé: Molsky complemented his flowing hair with a three-pitch repertoire that had batters shaking their heads on the way back to the dugout on 115 occasions this spring.
Molsky’s name isn’t flooding the MLB Draft mock boards, but the Penn State University-bound righty joined Montgomery among the 150 attendees at the MLB Draft Combine in June, showcasing a fastball that peaks at 96 mph, a sweeping slider and a solid changeup. The Polar Bear ace’s final dance in Dillsburg went to the tune of a 2.29 ERA, 64 innings of work, 45 hits permitted and 27 walks warranted. He also held opposing batters to a .192 batting average and only surrendered one home run.
Baseball America featured Molsky in its "2021 MLB Draft Stock Watch: Five Ranked Risers, Five Unranked Pop-Ups" series back in April.
Cole Wagner, 1B/LHP, Red Land
Projected: Later rounds
Résumé: There isn’t much on the field that Wagner can’t do. He can hit, pitch, field grounders, catch pop ups, the list is endless. However, opting to undergo Tommy John surgery re-wrote Wagner’s course a touch, confining him to first base duties this spring and potentially shaking up what this year’s MLB Draft has in store for him.
Before his elbow injury — an injury that pitchers at all levels are all too familiar with — Wagner clocked an upper-80s fastball on the radar gun. Now, sliding into a position-player role, MLB scouts focused more on the “pop” in Wagner’s bat. And he didn’t disappoint.
The University of Georgia signee batted .353 with four home runs and 32 RBIs in addition to eight doubles, four three-baggers and 37 runs. Wagner will have a tough decision if he hears his name called as his cousin and former teammate, Luke Wagner, took the collegiate route and is primed to suit up for his second season in a Bulldog uniform.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports