Where will these local players players land in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft?

Most of the short list of professional baseball prospects coming out of Cumberland County in recent years have entered the MLB Draft after playing at least one year, if not two, in college.

There was Cumberland Valley grad and Villanova University product Hunter Schryver in 2017. Three years later, fellow Eagle alumnus Beck Way was selected in the fourth round out of Northwest Florida State Junior College.

But this summer — much like the whirlwind of a year the high school sports world endured with the coronavirus pandemic — it’s different.

According to experts, a handful of players that have dug in on baseball diamonds in and around Cumberland County over the course of the high school year could find themselves selected in 2021 MLB Draft.

The three-day draft, slated to begin at 7 p.m. Sunday and run through Tuesday, features 20 rounds, an increase over the five-round pandemic-shortened draft in 2020 but smaller than the traditional 40-round format.

Here are the four Sentinel-area players to keep an eye out for come draft day.

Benny Montgomery, CF, Red Land

Projected: First round