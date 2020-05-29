Where are we now?

Smith: Like many states across the nation, CHSAA has released the reopening responsibility to individual school districts starting June 1. CHSAA will not provide any administrative oversight until fall sports practices are set to begin in early August, though state association bylaws regarding equipment and camp limitations still apply. CHSAA also released a short set of guidelines for districts to consider in their reopening plan and encourages districts to follow local and state guidelines for reopening. Each district is encouraged to create their own ‘Return to Participate’ plan to share with competitors, coaches and parents prior to reopening.

Adams: The PIAA has remained cautious and tight-lipped this entire time, and probably smartly as it doesn’t provide unnecessary hope or put itself in a position where it has to backtrack from previous statements. July 1 was the targeted return of offseason workouts, but that’s loose now after the board voted to allow schools that reach the green phase of the state’s reopening plan (the loosest of the three phases so far) to hold offseason workouts. Wolf announced a reopening plan several weeks ago that puts each county into one of three phases of reopening — red, yellow and green — with red the most restrictive of the three and green the least restrictive. All counties started in red, and counties that met certain requirements, sometimes including positive cases per 1,000 people, they were moved to yellow in a few weeks. Some counties are set to reach green in early June. It has created a situation where some counties are farther along the reopening timeline than others, largely because there are some very rural counties with little impact while others, like Philadelphia, have been hit rather hard by COVID-19. Some schools in counties that reach green may wind up returning before July 1, while others may be waiting for some time, particularly Philadelphia and surrounding counties. The PIAA would rather allow any schools that can return to do so (under Department of Health guidelines) rather than force all schools to wait until the last school is allowed to return to action.