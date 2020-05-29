When did things officially shut down?

Smith: In mid-April, many Colorado school districts decided to cancel in-person classes and athletics, especially in the Denver area, where most postseason tournaments are held. While CHSAA said district decisions did not change the state association’s suspension on spring sports, which at that point remained in effect until April 30, it would have created a scheduling nightmare had CHSAA been able to continue with the season. After its initial decision to suspend spring sports on March 12, CHSAA extended its spring sports suspension twice before officially announcing the cancelation on April 21. The decision followed Colorado Gov.Jared Polis’ announcement to cancel in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year. At the time of the cancelation most sports would have been in the final weeks of the regular season, and some sports, such as tennis and golf, would have been days away from its scheduled playoff period.
Adams: The PIAA officially canceled all remaining winter championships and the entire spring season nearly one month to the date after everything was postponed. It’s tough to say it wasn’t unexpected, although there were many players and parents who were outraged and felt there could be a season into the late summer. The PIAA tied itself in with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandates. Once Wolf said schools would stay closed the rest of the academic year, that was the final nail. The PIAA held an emergency meeting and shut things down for good. The PIAA waited about as long as it could. No spring sport except a few boys tennis teams competed.
Arbogast: Again, the AHSAA waited for the guidance of the governor and the Alabama State Department of Education, but once the decision was made to move to online learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, athletics followed suit, officially ending the season March 26. Because the AHSAA puts so much pressure on ensuring playoffs and championships are completed before school gets out — or as close as possible — there was no way to have even a plan for a shortened postseason. The decision was actually made by Alabama superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey, and the initial reaction was coaches weren’t exactly surprised but they were still shocked. “I’ve never seen anything like this year, and I hope I don’t again,” said Richy Brooks, who has been a baseball coach in Alabama for more than three decades.
