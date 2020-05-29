When did things officially shut down?

Arbogast: Again, the AHSAA waited for the guidance of the governor and the Alabama State Department of Education, but once the decision was made to move to online learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, athletics followed suit, officially ending the season March 26. Because the AHSAA puts so much pressure on ensuring playoffs and championships are completed before school gets out — or as close as possible — there was no way to have even a plan for a shortened postseason. The decision was actually made by Alabama superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey, and the initial reaction was coaches weren’t exactly surprised but they were still shocked. “I’ve never seen anything like this year, and I hope I don’t again,” said Richy Brooks, who has been a baseball coach in Alabama for more than three decades.