What to know ahead of the May 17 primary election

This year's primary will be held on May 17. Here is a look at some details you need to know when casting your vote:
- The last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is Tuesday, May 10. No postmarks will be accepted. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections by May 17. Postmarks will not be accepted.
- Ballots can be dropped off at the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections at 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, in Carlisle. Only the voter may drop off his or her ballot. The bureau is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
- The bureau will have additional open hours to accept hand-delivered ballots. Voters may also drop off their ballots from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
- In-person voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 17 across Cumberland County. Voters should go the appropriate polling location.