What happened in between?

Arbogast: Finding a balance between battling the coronavirus but also wanting to get back to a sense of “normalcy,” which included high school athletics, the AHSAA worked diligently behind the scenes, setting up several contingency committees and making plans. Officials first made clear coaches were to have no face-to-face contact with athletes and students could not use on-campus facilities while schools were closed. Over the course of several weeks, several decisions were made. In Alabama, football teams are allowed a spring period and volleyball teams can host tryouts; however, as these were canceled, the AHSAA said it will allow for an extra week of official practice this season only. That means mandatory fall practice can begin July 27. Other announcements including summer competition, i.e. 7-on-7s, playdates, etc., would not be allowed this year and the annual North-South all-star week, which includes all-star games for nearly every AHSAA sport in Montgomery each summer, was canceled.