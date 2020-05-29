What happened in between?

Smith: CHSAA announced a moratorium on coach and player contact regarding virtual practices and athletics until May 11, allowing coaches to contact players only to check on learning, wellbeing and mental health. From May 11 to June 1, coaches could conduct virtual workouts, but could not schedule in-person team activities. CHSAA also announced a “Resocialization” task force to examine what needs to be done to return to high school sports in the fall. The task force, comprised of medical professionals, CHSAA board of directors and select administrators from across the state, will meet throughout the summer to set recommendations and guidelines in returning to normal.
Adams: The PIAA never let on what its plans were during the month things were on hold, only providing updates fairly quickly after the governor extended school closures every few weeks. It was clear the PIAA was only going to attempt a return if the state allowed it, and Wolf was cautious for a long time. Postseasons were originally scheduled to begin in early May (mid-May for sports like baseball and softball), leaving precious little time to get in any sort of season once the PIAA finally ended the waiting game. Early on in the pandemic, the PIAA barred teams from holding offseason workouts until July 1, with the understanding that date could change depending on the situation the state was in and what the government’s reopening policy would look like.
Arbogast: Finding a balance between battling the coronavirus but also wanting to get back to a sense of “normalcy,” which included high school athletics, the AHSAA worked diligently behind the scenes, setting up several contingency committees and making plans. Officials first made clear coaches were to have no face-to-face contact with athletes and students could not use on-campus facilities while schools were closed. Over the course of several weeks, several decisions were made. In Alabama, football teams are allowed a spring period and volleyball teams can host tryouts; however, as these were canceled, the AHSAA said it will allow for an extra week of official practice this season only. That means mandatory fall practice can begin July 27. Other announcements including summer competition, i.e. 7-on-7s, playdates, etc., would not be allowed this year and the annual North-South all-star week, which includes all-star games for nearly every AHSAA sport in Montgomery each summer, was canceled.
