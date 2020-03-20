Western Pa. house fire leaves woman dead, 2 other people hospitalized

GREENFIELD, Pa. — A fast-moving fire roared through a western Pennsylvania duplex early Friday, leaving a woman dead and two other people hospitalized. The fire at the two-story home in Greenfield was reported around 3:20 a.m. Firefighters found heavy flames coming from the upper part of the home, and battled the blaze for about 90 minutes before it was brought under control.

A woman found unresponsive in the home was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said, but her name was not released.

A man and a woman escapes the fire, but were being treated at hospitals for undisclosed injuries that were considered serious.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

