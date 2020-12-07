We're the 'District 3 1-seed': How Cumberland Valley boys soccer is handling district 4A title, PIAA berth after forfeit win

Athletes took a sigh of relief when the PIAA decided to move forward with the fall season with some new precautions, especially seniors. But, throughout the season, more than a few bumps in the road had most afraid that their season and school would be shut down because of a positive COVID case.

That happened to Manheim Township, Cumberland Valley boys soccer’s District 3 Class 4A final opponent.

Manheim Township was forced to forfeit the crown to CV, and instead of it being a ‘heck yeah’ moment for the team, everyone was left feeling bad for the other team. Instead, the Eagles called themselves the District 3-one seed moving into states, and even received a visit from Manheim Township after a game — showing the Eagles their support for what they did for them.

They took a less-than-ideal situation and made the most of it, putting aside their own successes and trying to show sympathy for Manheim Township, who had their season cut short — something most athletes feared throughout the pandemic.

Some athletes missed out on playing their seasons and some went through the fear of befalling the same fate. The season has been one of uncertainty and ups and downs for most athletes.