Welcome: Visit area downtowns in Cumberland County

Newville

Enjoy a relaxing day walking, biking or horseback riding on the 13-mile Cumberland Valley Rail Trail. This leisurely trail offers informative signage about the area’s agriculture and Civil War history.

Head up the mountains to Colonel Denning State Park for camping, swimming, biking, hiking and more. You won’t want to miss the 180-degree view of the Valley that can only be found after hiking the strenuous Flat Rock Trail.

Shippensburg

Shippensburg offers a desirable balance of industry, agriculture and education. Spend an afternoon learning about Civil War history at the Shippensburg Historical Society, or shop for local foods and ingredients at an assortment of farm retail locations. You can also spend a day outdoors hiking or biking on the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail. Be sure to visit the Cumberland Valley Railroad Museum at the Shippensburg Station trailhead. Located in a renovated boxcar, the museum shares the railroad heritage of the Cumberland Valley.

Enjoy first-class musical performances, Broadway-style shows, lectures and more at Shippensburg University’s premier facility, the H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center. The university is also to the Fashion Archives and Museum.

Wormleysburg