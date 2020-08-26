Welcome: Visit area downtowns in Cumberland County

Cumberland County’s blend of quaint and developing downtowns makes the region a true destination. Each town’s unique collection of shopping spots, restaurants, historical attractions and more make them a hidden gem waiting to be discovered.
Boiling Springs
Boiling Springs is a hiker’s paradise. Not only does the Appalachian Trail run through the center of town, but it’s also home to the Mid-Atlantic Appalachian Trail Conservancy. In fact, Boiling Springs is a designated Appalachian Trail Community for the town’s commitment to providing a service to hikers and promoting the asset of the trail.
If you are a water-lover, fly-fish at the world-renowned Yellow Breeches Creek, boat or fish at Children’s Lake, or make a splash at the Cumberland Valley’s oldest public pool and waterpark. Find all the fly-fishing and outdoor gear you need at TCO Outdoors.
Plan to spend the night or weekend at the recently renovated Allenberry Resort. You can also find made-in-America and PA artisan crafts at the Village Artisans Gallery.
Camp Hill
Camp Hill has a wealth of local recreation and parks, as well as being a short distance from the area’s best hiking, biking, skiing and boating. The walkable downtown area features a variety of restaurants, spas and boutique shops.
While the town is a thriving modern community, it’s also proud of its Civil War heritage – being the northernmost engagement of the Gettysburg campaign in 1863.
Carlisle
Carlisle is Cumberland Valley’s largest town and features picturesque, tree-lined streets with a diverse collection of galleries, shops and restaurants.
If you and the family are outdoor enthusiasts you’ll appreciate the easily-accessible Appalachian Trail, plus the biking, hiking, beaches and more at nearby state parks. Bring your bike and take advantage of the town’s bike-friendly lanes.
History buffs will want to dive into the past at the U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center and the Cumberland County Historical Society, as well as with a collection of self-guided walking tours that explain the architecture and unique stories that only happened in Carlisle.
Enola
Enola’s roots hail back to the expansion of railroad transportation, and rail lines still run through the heart of town.
If you’re looking for a place to spend a relaxing day outside with the kids, stop by the Adams-Ricci Community Park. Its 82 acres offer access to the Conodoguinet Creek for boating and fishing, trails, sports fields, picnic areas, a butterfly garden and Panther Station (a massive children’s play structure). This park is also home to the Pennsboro Pumpkin Fest in October.
Lemoyne
At the crossroads of Interstate 83 and Route 11/15, Lemoyne is between Wormleysburg to the north and New Cumberland to the south. It’s an easy trek from our state capital. Activities include beautiful views from Negley Park, great shopping and antiquing at local stores, and browsing the 60,000-square-foot West Shore Farmers Market.
Mechanicsburg
Mechanicsburg is a history lover’s dream, peppered with old Pennsylvania Railroad sites including the buildings preserved by the Mechanicsburg Museum. Local shopping, dining, a theater and farmers market can be found in and around the downtown area. Head to the Carlisle Pike area for big box shopping and more dining.
Mount Holly Springs
This small town, nestled in the gap of the south mountains of Cumberland Valley, has always been a natural gathering spot for nature travelers. Begin by exploring the 913-acre Mount Holly Marsh Preserve, where you can hike approximately 7 miles of trails ranging in difficulty level or observe a wide variety of birds, plants and other wildlife. The small downtown is home to several local dining spots.
New Cumberland
Discover downtown New Cumberland’s brick-lined streets by visiting the shops, galleries, restaurants and fishing along the banks of the West Shore. Local favorites include the Oxford Hall Celtic Shop, Tickle My Senses Gallery and the Inner Connection.
Newville
Enjoy a relaxing day walking, biking or horseback riding on the 13-mile Cumberland Valley Rail Trail. This leisurely trail offers informative signage about the area’s agriculture and Civil War history.
Head up the mountains to Colonel Denning State Park for camping, swimming, biking, hiking and more. You won’t want to miss the 180-degree view of the Valley that can only be found after hiking the strenuous Flat Rock Trail.
Shippensburg
Shippensburg offers a desirable balance of industry, agriculture and education. Spend an afternoon learning about Civil War history at the Shippensburg Historical Society, or shop for local foods and ingredients at an assortment of farm retail locations. You can also spend a day outdoors hiking or biking on the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail. Be sure to visit the Cumberland Valley Railroad Museum at the Shippensburg Station trailhead. Located in a renovated boxcar, the museum shares the railroad heritage of the Cumberland Valley.
Enjoy first-class musical performances, Broadway-style shows, lectures and more at Shippensburg University’s premier facility, the H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center. The university is also to the Fashion Archives and Museum.
Wormleysburg
This West Shore community is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy views of the scenic Susquehanna River from one of many award-winning restaurants. Dukes Bar & Grille, Dockside Willies and RockBass Grill serve up a variety of flavors ranging from brick-oven pizza to stuffed flounder. Their decks offer a perfect spot to relax and unwind with a beautiful setting of the sparkling Susquehanna River and Harrisburg skyline. Enjoy a day along the river where you can find a number of outdoor things to do including kayaking and taking a cruise in an authentic stern-driven paddlewheeler.
Learn more about the towns in Cumberland Valley and things to see and do at VisitCumberlandValley.com.
