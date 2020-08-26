 Skip to main content
Welcome: Valley offers plenty of fishing opportunities

Children's Lake fishing

Children’s Lake is ideal for family fishing.

 photo by Eric Forberger provided by Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau

Cumberland Valley welcomes anglers of all skill levels and ages to enjoy the streams and lakes that make this area a premier fishing destination.

In accordance with the direction provided by the governor, Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control, the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission recommends that anglers practice social distancing while fishing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

1. Yellow Breeches Creek

Beloved by anglers of every skill level thanks to an abundance of trout and a mile-long catch-and-release section near Boiling Springs. Download the Yellow Breeches Creek Water Trail Map & Guide from VisitCumberlandValley.com for boating and recreation information.

Parking: 1526 Leidigh Drive, Boiling Springs; 1425 Spanglers Mill Road, Camp Hill; 519 Pine Road, Carlisle

2. LeTort Spring Run

Copious reed beds and taxing currents make this spot a challenge; the wild brown trout here seem to be particularly wily.

Parking: 260 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle; S. Spring Garden St., Carlisle

3. Big Spring Creek Greenway

This is a world famous limestone creek that flows through woodland and farmland before emptying into the Conodoguinet Creek.

Parking: along Big Spring Road, Newville

4. Opossum Lake

This 59-acre lake is stocked with rainbow trout; there are three boating access points; boating is limited to electric motors and un-powered boats.

Parking: Open parking area at entrance on Opossum Lake Road, Carlisle

5. Fuller Lake

The lake is located in Pine Grove Furnace State Park; common fish found include pickerel, bass, perch and stocked trout.

Parking: Open parking area available near the lake

6. Laurel Lake

The lake is also located in Pine Grove Furnace State Park and has a boat launch, 85 mooring spaces and boat rentals available; common fish to be found include pickerel, bass, perch and stocked trout.

Parking: Open parking area available near the lake

7. Conodoguinet Creek

Fishing on the creek is accessible from 15 access points all located within parks spread throughout Cumberland Valley; download the Conodoguinet Creek Water Trail Map & Guide from VisitCumberlandValley.com for access points and two float trip suggestions along approximately 40 miles of the creek; fish for smallmouth bass, rock bass, sunfish and stocked tiger muskellunge fingerlings.

Parking: North Middleton Park, 1770 Waggoners Gap Road, Carlisle; Willow Mill Park, 80 Willow Mill Park Road, Mechanicsburg

8. Susquehanna River Trail

The river’s fertile limestone water is one of the best smallmouth bass fisheries on the East Coast; other fish include muskies, walleye, panfish, catfish and carp; boating access points and boat rentals are available.

Parking: West Fairview Point & Park, 50 Front St., West Fairview; City Island Parking Garage

9. Doubling Gap Lake

The lake is located in Colonel Denning State Park; stocked with trout; fishing pier available for people with disabilities.

Parking: Open parking area near the lake

10. Children’s Lake

This lake is spring-fed and stocked with trout; fishing is permitted from a shallow-draft boat, electric-motored boat or canoe; open to all ages for fishing.

Parking: Street parking around the lake, parking lot near the back of the lake by the iron furnace

