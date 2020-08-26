Welcome: Valley offers plenty of fishing opportunities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cumberland Valley welcomes anglers of all skill levels and ages to enjoy the streams and lakes that make this area a premier fishing destination.

In accordance with the direction provided by the governor, Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control, the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission recommends that anglers practice social distancing while fishing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

1. Yellow Breeches Creek

Beloved by anglers of every skill level thanks to an abundance of trout and a mile-long catch-and-release section near Boiling Springs. Download the Yellow Breeches Creek Water Trail Map & Guide from VisitCumberlandValley.com for boating and recreation information.

Parking: 1526 Leidigh Drive, Boiling Springs; 1425 Spanglers Mill Road, Camp Hill; 519 Pine Road, Carlisle

2. LeTort Spring Run

Copious reed beds and taxing currents make this spot a challenge; the wild brown trout here seem to be particularly wily.

Parking: 260 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle; S. Spring Garden St., Carlisle

3. Big Spring Creek Greenway