Welcome: Urgent care centers offer services

Board-certified staff will see patients on a walk-in basis and send a summary of the care to a patient’s primary care physician.

No appointment is needed, and the center is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

The center can help provide immunizations needed for travel health, as well as get in touch with other staff to determine the right level of medical care.

Contact: 717-763-3730

UPMC FastCare Clinic

UPMC FastCare clinics are located at Giant Company stores off Marketplace Way and Valley Road in Hamdpen Township, and at 3301 Trindle Road, Camp Hill.

The clinics will help patients 18 months and older with minor ailments and injuries, including colds, flu, ear infections, minor burns and rashes, sinus infections, sore throats and physicals.

The clinics also offer rapid Strep tests, TB skin tests, urine pregnancy tests and urinalysis, in addition to flu, tetanus and MMR immunizations as well as screenings.

These clinics, however, were one of the few to close during the COVID-19 pandemic, and remain closed as of August 2021.

UPMC Urgent Care