Welcome: Urgent care centers offer services

The presence of facilities geared toward treating urgent health issues has vastly increased in the Midstate in the last 10 years.

These centers are designed to lessen the load on emergency departments, especially for cases that do not necessitate a trip to the ED, as well as provide a way for residents to see a physician immediately when their primary-care provider is unavailable. With decreasing numbers of primary-care physicians, health officials believe the demand for such services may be on the rise – and health systems are even adding their own urgent care facilities to add to the supply.

Here are some urgent care centers in Cumberland County:

Concentra Urgent Care

Concentra Urgent Care has three locations in the area, including one at 1124 Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle, one at 4910 Ritter Road in Mechanicsburg and another at 4200 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg.

No appointment is necessary to be seen, and the center offers physician exams, workers compensation injury treatment, physical therapy and drug screening, among other services.

The center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Contact: 717-245-2411 for the Carlisle location or 717-795-1819 for the Mechanicsburg location

OIP Orthopedic Injury Clinic

The Orthopedic Institute of Pa. (OIP) operates its Orthopedic Injury Clinic out of its location at 3399 Trindle Road, Camp Hill, as well as at it Harrisburg location.

The center specializes in orthopedic urgent care, where residents can see an orthopedic specialist without an appointment – though appointments can be scheduled. Services include casting, splinting, braces, orthotics and X-rays, and the center has an on-site pharmacy.

The walk-in services are meant to treat minor orthopedic injuries.

The Camp Hill center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Contact: 855-OUCH-OIP or 717-761-5530 for the Camp Hill location

OSS Health Orthopaedic Urgent Care

OSS offers an orthopedic urgent care clinic and a regular urgent care center at 856 Century Drive, Mechanicsburg.

The orthopedic clinic can see patients for a variety of urgent orthopedic and spine issues. Patients can see a provider for treatment of back and neck pain, joint pain, fractures, sports injuries, strains and sprains. Providers also specialize in bones, muscles and joints. No appointment is necessary, though appointments can be made.

The center is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Contact: 717-848-4800 for orthopedic urgent care

Patient First

Patient First is an East Coast company with a number of locations from Virginia to Pennsylvania. Locally, there is a Patient First at 107 S. Sporting Hill Road, Hampden Township.

The facility provides walk-in urgent care for routine injuries and illnesses, primary care for patients without a provider, on-site X-rays, on-site lab testing, on-site prescription drugs and occupational health services.

The facility is open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., including weekends and holidays.

Contact: 717-943-1781

Penn State Health Carlisle Outpatient Center Urgent Care

Formerly Holy Spirit Carlisle Center, Penn State Health Carlisle Outpatient Center Urgent Care is located at 1211 Forge Road, South Middleton Township.

The center is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Contact: 717-218-3990

Penn State Health Urgent Care and Travel Medicine

Formerly the Susquehanna Outpatient Center Geisinger Holy Spirit Urgent Care, and located at 431 N. 21st St., Camp Hill, the urgent care provides services for those 1 year old and older, with walk-ins welcome. It provides urgent care, as well as travel requirements, such as immunizations, prescriptions, altitude sickness prevention, traveler’s health reports, scuba diving exam and advice on prevention.

The center is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Contact: 717-763-3730

UPMC FastCare Clinic

UPMC FastCare clinics are located at Giant Company stores off Marketplace Way and Valley Road in Hamdpen Township, and at 3301 Trindle Road, Camp Hill.

The clinics will help patients 18 months and older with minor ailments and injuries, including colds, flu, ear infections, minor burns and rashes, sinus infections, sore throats and physicals.

The clinics also offer rapid Strep tests, TB skin tests, urine pregnancy tests and urinalysis, in addition to flu, tetanus and MMR immunizations as well as screenings.

These clinics, however, were one of the few to close during the COVID-19 pandemic, and remain closed as of August 2022.

UPMC Urgent Care

Formerly, AllBetter Urgent Care, the three locations are now under the UPMC umbrella and were renamed in the last year. The centers are located at 1175 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle; 6481 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg; and 2323 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg.

The clinics offer care for minor illnesses and injuries, as well as lab and imaging services, pregnancy testing, sports physicals, vaccinations and an on-site pharmacy.

The urgent care centers are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday with modified hours on major holidays.

Contact: 717-258-9355 for the Carlisle/South Middleton location and 717-796-9355 for the Mechanicsburg/Silver Spring location

WellSpan Urgent Care

WellSpan has an urgent care center in Shippensburg, as well as walk-in care options in Franklin County. The Cumberland County location is at 46 Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg.

The facility provides a number of services, including immunizations, tuberculosis tests and treatment for minor illnesses and wounds. No appointments are necessary, and the website for the urgent care centers, https://www.wellspan.org/programs/urgent-care, provides more information on services and wait times.

The Shippensburg urgent care center is open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Contact: 717-477-2764