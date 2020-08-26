Welcome: Urgent care centers in Cumberland County

The presence of facilities geared toward treating urgent health issues has vastly increased in the Midstate in the last 10 years.
These centers are designed to lessen the load on emergency departments, especially for cases that do not necessitate a trip to the ED, as well as provide a way for residents to see a physician immediately when their primary-care provider is unavailable. With decreasing numbers of primary-care physicians, health officials believe the demand for such services may be on the rise – and health systems are even adding their own urgent care facilities to add to the supply.
Here are some urgent care centers in Cumberland County:
AllBetterCare Urgent Care Center
The company, which is a member of UPMC Pinnacle, has three locations, one at 6481 Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; one at 1175 Walnut Bottom Road, South Middleton Township; and one at 2323 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg.
Locations are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The center’s physicians provide physicals, vaccinations, lab tests, digital X-rays, illness evaluation and injury evaluation. There is also an on-site pharmacy.
Contact: 717-796-9355 (Silver Spring Township) or 717-258-9355 (South Middleton Township)
Concentra Urgent Care
Concentra Urgent Care is a national company that partnered with UPMC Pinnacle to bring two locations to Cumberland and Dauphin counties – one in Harrisburg and another at 4910 Ritter Road off of Route 15 in Upper Allen Township.
No appointment is necessary to be seen, and the center offers physician exams, workers comp injury treatment, biometric testing and drug screening, among other services.
The center is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Contact: 717-795-1819
Geisinger Holy Spirit Carlisle Center
The Holy Spirit Carlisle Center, located at 1211 Forge Road, South Middleton Township, is associated with Geisinger-Holy Spirit health system and offers a variety of services and offices, including walk-in health care and on-site blood tests, urine tests and strep tests, among others.
No appointment is necessary, and a summary of medical treatment at the center will be sent to a patient’s primary care physician.
According to Geisinger Holy Spirit, as of August 2020, the urgent care services has temporarily been closed “for the foreseeable future.” The health system will provide an update as to when it may re-open.
Contact: 717-218-3990
Geisinger Holy Spirit Urgent Care
Geisinger Holy Spirit Urgent Care, located at 431 N. 21st St., Camp Hill, is associated with the Geisinger Holy Spirit health system.
Board-certified staff will see patients on a walk-in basis and send a summary of the care to a patient’s primary care physician.
No appointment is needed, and the center is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.
The center can help provide immunizations needed for travel health, as well as get in touch with other staff to determine the right level of medical care.
Contact: 717-763-3730
OIP Orthopedic Injury Clinic
The Orthopedic Institute of Pa. (OIP) operates its Orthopedic Injury Clinic out of its location at 3399 Trindle Road, Camp Hill, as well as at it Harrisburg location.
The center specializes in orthopedic urgent care, where residents can see an orthopedic specialist without an appointment – though appointments can be scheduled.
Services include casting, splinting, braces, orthotics and X-rays, and the center has an on-site pharmacy.
The walk-in services are meant to treat minor orthopedic injuries.
The Camp Hill center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Contact: (855) OUCH-OIP
OSS Health Urgent Care
OSS offers an orthopedic urgent care clinic and a regular urgent care center at 856 Century Drive, Mechanicsburg.
The orthopedic clinic can see patients for a variety of urgent orthopedic and spine issues. Patients can see a provider for treatment of back and neck pain, joint pain, fractures, sports injuries, strains and sprains. Providers also specialize in bones, muscles and joints. No appointment is necessary, though appointments can be made.
The center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.
Contact: 717-730-7099 or urgent care and 717-747-8315 for orthopedic urgent care
Patient First
Patient First is an East Coast company with a number of locations from Virginia to Pennsylvania. Locally, there is a Patient First at 107 S. Sporting Hill Road, Hampden Township.
The facility provides walk-in urgent care for routine injuries and illnesses, primary care for patients without a provider, on-site X-rays, on-site lab testing, on-site prescription drugs and occupational health services.
The facility is open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., including weekends and holidays.
Contact: 717-943-1781
WellSpan Urgent Care
With WellSpan taking over Summit Health, there are urgent care centers in Shippensburg and Carlisle, as well as walk-in care options in Franklin County. Cumberland County locations are at 46 Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg, while the WellSpan Convenient Care is located at 354 Alexander Spring Road, Carlisle.
The facility provides a number of services, including immunizations, tuberculosis tests and treatment for minor illnesses and wounds. No appointments are necessary, and the website for the urgent care centers, https://www.wellspan.org/programs/urgent-care, provides more information on services and wait times.
The Shippensburg urgent care center is open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the convenient care center is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.
Contact: 717-477-2764 for either location
UPMC Pinnacle FastCare Clinic
A UPMC Pinnacle FastCare clinics are located at Giant Food Stores off Marketplace Way and Valley Road in Hamdpen Township, and at the Giant Super Food Store at 3301 Trindle Road, Camp Hill.
The clinics are open seven days a week, including nights and weekends.
The clinics will help patients 18 months and older with minor ailments and injuries, including colds, flu, ear infections, minor burns and rashes, sinus infections, sore throats and physicals.
The clinics also offer rapid Strep tests, TB skin tests, urine pregnancy tests and urinalysis, in addition to flu, tetanus and MMR immunizations as well as screenings.
These clinics were one of the few to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Contact: 717-547-6108 for the Hampden location and 717-412-7859 for the Camp Hill location.
US Healthworks Medical Group
The facility at 1124 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, offers occupational medicine, therapy services, as well as urgent care during normal operating hours. Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments can also be made.
The facility is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Contact: 717-245-2411.
