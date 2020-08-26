Welcome: Tour the tastes on the Cumberland Valley Beer Trail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Tap, tour and try a pint along the Cumberland Valley Beer Trail. Download a passport, sample the unique flavors of craft beverages at each of the locations, get a sticker for each visit, and earn prizes.

Learn more at VisitCumberlandValley.com/BeerTrail.

Follow the Trail:

Shippensburg to Carlisle

Maxie’s Brew House (104 W. Burd St., Shippensburg) – More than 20 craft brews on tap, including a selection from local homebrewers, plus delicious shareable plates.

Appalachian Brewing Company (15 W. King St., Shippensburg) – Local chain with constantly changing selection of flagship and seasonal craft beers.

The Winery at Long Shot Farm (1925 McClures Gap Road, Carlisle) – Scenic vineyard and tasting room serving more than 10 wines from grapes grown, bottled and processed on-site.

Desperate Times Brewery (1201 Carlisle Springs Road, Carlisle)—Twelve craft beers brewed on-site and a menu specializing in authentic German fare and other items.

Burd’s Nest Brewing Co. (19 N. Hanover St., Carlisle) – Artfully crafted beer made from fresh, local ingredients.