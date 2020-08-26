Welcome: Tour the tastes on the Cumberland Valley Beer Trail

Tap, tour and try a pint along the Cumberland Valley Beer Trail. Download a passport, sample the unique flavors of craft beverages at each of the locations, get a sticker for each visit, and earn prizes.
Learn more at VisitCumberlandValley.com/BeerTrail.
Follow the Trail:
Shippensburg to Carlisle
Maxie’s Brew House (104 W. Burd St., Shippensburg) – More than 20 craft brews on tap, including a selection from local homebrewers, plus delicious shareable plates.
Appalachian Brewing Company (15 W. King St., Shippensburg) – Local chain with constantly changing selection of flagship and seasonal craft beers.
The Winery at Long Shot Farm (1925 McClures Gap Road, Carlisle) – Scenic vineyard and tasting room serving more than 10 wines from grapes grown, bottled and processed on-site.
Desperate Times Brewery (1201 Carlisle Springs Road, Carlisle)—Twelve craft beers brewed on-site and a menu specializing in authentic German fare and other items.
Burd’s Nest Brewing Co. (19 N. Hanover St., Carlisle) – Artfully crafted beer made from fresh, local ingredients.
Hook and Flask Still Works (137 N. Hanover St., Carlisle) – Carlisle’s first craft distillery produces crisp, clean and silky smooth spirits that are ideal for sipping.
Market Cross Pub & Brewery (113 N. Hanover St., Carlisle)—English fare and brews, with over 250 varieties of beer and ales including a few brewed on-site by Market Cross.
Grand Illusion Hard Cider (26 W. High St., Carlisle) – Cidery and wine bar with 24 taps of Pennsylvania’s hard-to-find craft alcohol.
Molly Pitcher Brewing Company (139 W. High St., Carlisle)—Locally-owned brewery and taproom with a constantly changing selection of innovative beers and classic styles.
Mechanicsburg/Dillsburg
Mellow Mink (4830 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg) – Small-batch craft beers with a focus on sour, funky and farmhouse-style beers.
Appalachian Brewing Company of Mechanicsburg (6462 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg)—Restaurant with specialty beer and craft soda production on-site, including ABC favorites and new seasonal brews.
Cristiano Winery on Main (207 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg) – A cozy tasting room with a variety of award-winning wines produced in nearby Enola from locally-sourced grapes.
Larsen Meadworks (35 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg)—Creative and unusual approaches for dessert wines and dry bruts.
SpringGate Walden (146 Walden Way, Mechanicsburg) – This European-style café features wine by the glass plus an extensive selection of SpringGate’s bottle collection.
Cold Springs Inn Brewing Company (993 Park Place, Mechanicsburg) – A simple menu of tasty food and a selection of delicious in-house and locally brewed beer, plus wine and spirits.
Big Bottom Brewery/Al’s Pizza of Dillsburg (6 Tristan Drive, Dillsburg) – Brewpub with 40 beers on tap, including six to 10 house brews.
Devil’s Eye Brewing Co. (9 North US 15, Dillsburg) – Casual microbrew pub with a craft beer menu tailored to everyone’s taste.
SpringGate Arcona (Mechanicsburg) – scheduled to open in 2020.
West Shore & Downtown Harrisburg
Highway Manor Brewing Co. (Camp Hill) – Taproom scheduled to open in 2020.
Ever Grain Brewing Co. (4444 Carlisle Pike, Camp Hill)—Variety of hand-crafted beers brewed on-site, plus cider, wine and craft cocktails.
Al’s of Hampden/Pizza Boy Brewing (2240 Millennium Way, Enola)—Features 100+ options on tap, including a selection from the on-site Pizza Boy Brewing.
Jigsy’s Brewpub & Old Forge Pizza (225 N. Enola Road, Enola) – Brewed in-house craft beers plus old forge pizza.
2050 State Brewing Co./Brewhouse Grille (2050 State Road, Camp Hill)—Restaurant with indoor bar and large seasonal outdoor bar with a changing list of craft brews on tap and in bottles.
The Watershed Pub (Camp Hill) – scheduled to open in 2020.
Dead Lightning Distillery (311 Bridge St., New Cumberland) – Retail tasting room with locally distilled spirits including rum, vodka and whiskey.
Crostwater Distilled Spirits (506 Industrial Drive, Lewisberry) – Award-winning craft spirits served in a modern and comfortable tasting room with an on-site distillery.
Appalachian Brewing Company of Harrisburg (50 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg)—Restaurant with specialty beer production on-site, plus brewery tours.
Millworks (340 Verbeke St., Harrisburg)—Features on-site brewery, rooftop biergarten, local & sustainable restaurant, and three art galleries with 18 artist studios.
The Vegetable Hunter (614 N. 2nd St., Harrisburg)—Small batch brewing using fresh and unexpected ingredients, plus vegan menu.
Zeroday Brewing Co. (250 Reily St., Harrisburg)—Clean, balanced ales and lagers brewed on-site with a fun snack menu.
Please drink responsibly.
In this Series
2020 Welcome: Living in Cumberland County
-
Downtown Mechanicsburg
-
Welcome: Enjoy every season in Cumberland County
-
Welcome: Cumberland County demographics
- 11 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!