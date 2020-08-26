 Skip to main content
Welcome: Top 50 industries in Cumberland County
Welcome: Top 50 industries in Cumberland County

From the 2020 Welcome: Living in Cumberland County series

Here are the Top 50 industries in Cumberland County, as of the fourth quarter of 2019.

1. Warehousing and storage

2. Restaurants and other eating places

3. Employment services

4. Elementary and secondary schools

5. General freight trucking

6. Management of companies and enterprises

7. National security and international affairs

8. Colleges and universities

9. Grocery stores

10. Computer systems design and related services

11. Offices of physicians

12. Insurance carriers

13. Individual and family services

14. Architectural and engineering services

15. General medical and surgical hospitals

16. Insurance agencies and brokerages

17. Continuing care, assisted living facilities

18. Automobile dealers

19. Executive, legislative and general government

20. Justice, public order, and safety activities

21. Services to buildings and dwellings

22. Building equipment contractors

23. Depository credit intermediation

24. Nursing care facilities, skilled nursing

25. General Merchandise Stores, including Warehouse Clubs and Supercenters

26. Management and technical consulting services

27. Outpatient care centers

28. Special food services

29. Printing and related support activities

30. Department Stores

31. Gasoline stations

32. Personal care services

33. Offices of dentists

34. Offices of other health practitioners

35. Traveler accommodation

36. Building material and supplies dealers

37. Other amusement and recreation industries

38. Rubber product manufacturing

39. Health and personal care stores

40. Automotive repair and maintenance

41. Home health care services

42. Child day care services

43. Couriers and express delivery services

44. Civic and social organizations

45. Dairy product manufacturing

46. Accounting and bookkeeping services

47. Cutlery and handtool manufacturing

48. Animal slaughtering and processing

49. Business support services

50. Legal services

Source: Center for Workforce Information & Analysis from fourth quarter of 2019

