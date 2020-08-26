Welcome: Top 50 industries in Cumberland County

Here are the Top 50 industries in Cumberland County, as of the fourth quarter of 2019.
1. Warehousing and storage
2. Restaurants and other eating places
3. Employment services
4. Elementary and secondary schools
5. General freight trucking
6. Management of companies and enterprises
7. National security and international affairs
8. Colleges and universities
9. Grocery stores
10. Computer systems design and related services
11. Offices of physicians
12. Insurance carriers
13. Individual and family services
14. Architectural and engineering services
15. General medical and surgical hospitals
16. Insurance agencies and brokerages
17. Continuing care, assisted living facilities
18. Automobile dealers
19. Executive, legislative and general government
20. Justice, public order, and safety activities
21. Services to buildings and dwellings
22. Building equipment contractors
23. Depository credit intermediation
24. Nursing care facilities, skilled nursing
25. General Merchandise Stores, including Warehouse Clubs and Supercenters
26. Management and technical consulting services
27. Outpatient care centers
28. Special food services
29. Printing and related support activities
30. Department Stores
31. Gasoline stations
32. Personal care services
33. Offices of dentists
34. Offices of other health practitioners
35. Traveler accommodation
36. Building material and supplies dealers
37. Other amusement and recreation industries
38. Rubber product manufacturing
39. Health and personal care stores
40. Automotive repair and maintenance
41. Home health care services
42. Child day care services
43. Couriers and express delivery services
44. Civic and social organizations
45. Dairy product manufacturing
46. Accounting and bookkeeping services
47. Cutlery and handtool manufacturing
48. Animal slaughtering and processing
49. Business support services
50. Legal services
Source: Center for Workforce Information & Analysis from fourth quarter of 2019
