Welcome: Top 50 employers in Cumberland County
From the 2020 Welcome: Living in Cumberland County series
Amazon warehouse

The Amazon warehouse is located in Carlisle.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Here are the Top 50 employers in Cumberland County, as of the fourth quarter of 2019.

1. Federal Government

2. Amazon.com Services Inc.

3. Giant Food Stores LLC

4. State Government

5. Chewy Inc.

6. Holy Spirit Hospital

7. Select Employment Services Inc.

8. Cumberland Valley School District

9. Wal-Mart Associates Inc.

10. Cumberland County

11. Highmark Inc.

12. United Parcel Service Inc.

13. Elwood Staffing Services Inc.

14. Dickinson College

15. Exel Inc.

16. GEODIS Logistics LLC

17. Fry Communications Inc.

18. Messiah College

19. PA State System of Higher Education

20. The AMES Companies Inc.

21. Carlisle Construction Materials Inc.

22. Members 1st Federal Credit Union

23. Mechanicsburg Area School District

24. Old Dominion Freight Line

25. Gannett Fleming Inc.

26. HM Health Solutions Inc.

27. Novitas Solutions Inc.

28. Spirit Physician Services Inc.

29. ABF Freight Systems Inc.

30. Ross Dress for Less Inc.

31. YRC Inc.

32. Deloitte Consulting LLP

33. Vantage Foods PA LP

34. UPS Ground Freight Inc.

35. UPMC Pinnacle Hospitals

36. REM Staffing Inc.

37. Pinnacle Health Medical Services

38. PA Dental Service Corporation

39. Rite Aid Headquarters Corporation

40. Karns Prime & Fancy Food Ltd

41. Jacobson Warehouse Company Inc.

42. Retail Business Services LLC

43. United Cerebral Palsy of Central PA

44. Aerotek Inc.

45. UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle

46. Foot Locker Corporate Services Inc.

47. Capital Area Intermediate Unit

48. Weis Markets Inc.

49. West Shore School District

50. Allen Distribution

*Federal and state government entities aggregated *State Government includes all state employment except Penn State University,

SEPTA, PASSHE and PA College of Technology.

Source: Center for Workforce Information & Analysis from fourth quarter of 2019

