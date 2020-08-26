Welcome: Top 50 employers in Cumberland County

Here are the Top 50 employers in Cumberland County, as of the fourth quarter of 2019.
1. Federal Government
2. Amazon.com Services Inc.
3. Giant Food Stores LLC
4. State Government
5. Chewy Inc.
6. Holy Spirit Hospital
7. Select Employment Services Inc.
8. Cumberland Valley School District
9. Wal-Mart Associates Inc.
10. Cumberland County
11. Highmark Inc.
12. United Parcel Service Inc.
13. Elwood Staffing Services Inc.
14. Dickinson College
15. Exel Inc.
16. GEODIS Logistics LLC
17. Fry Communications Inc.
18. Messiah College
19. PA State System of Higher Education
20. The AMES Companies Inc.
21. Carlisle Construction Materials Inc.
22. Members 1st Federal Credit Union
23. Mechanicsburg Area School District
24. Old Dominion Freight Line
25. Gannett Fleming Inc.
26. HM Health Solutions Inc.
27. Novitas Solutions Inc.
28. Spirit Physician Services Inc.
29. ABF Freight Systems Inc.
30. Ross Dress for Less Inc.
31. YRC Inc.
32. Deloitte Consulting LLP
33. Vantage Foods PA LP
34. UPS Ground Freight Inc.
35. UPMC Pinnacle Hospitals
36. REM Staffing Inc.
37. Pinnacle Health Medical Services
38. PA Dental Service Corporation
39. Rite Aid Headquarters Corporation
40. Karns Prime & Fancy Food Ltd
41. Jacobson Warehouse Company Inc.
42. Retail Business Services LLC
43. United Cerebral Palsy of Central PA
44. Aerotek Inc.
45. UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle
46. Foot Locker Corporate Services Inc.
47. Capital Area Intermediate Unit
48. Weis Markets Inc.
49. West Shore School District
50. Allen Distribution
*Federal and state government entities aggregated *State Government includes all state employment except Penn State University,
SEPTA, PASSHE and PA College of Technology.
Source: Center for Workforce Information & Analysis from fourth quarter of 2019
In this Series
2020 Welcome: Living in Cumberland County
-
Downtown Mechanicsburg
-
Welcome: Enjoy every season in Cumberland County
-
Welcome: Cumberland County demographics
- 11 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!