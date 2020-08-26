Welcome: Tee up at golf courses across Cumberland County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Hit the greens at on the Valley’s many challenging golf courses. For more information, go to VisitCumberlandValley.com/Golf.

Due to COVID-19, please check with each course for safety protocols and available tee times.

Armitage Golf Club

800 Orrs Bridge Road, Mechanicsburg, 737-5344, armitagegolfclub.com

Armitage Golf Club measures more than 6,000 yards from the back tees, with a par of 70. It combines challenging greens and strategic bunkering with narrow and sculpted fairways. There are men’s, women’s and senior golf leagues at the club, as well as clinics and lessons. The club is also home to The Caddy Shack Restaurant.

Carlisle Barracks Golf Course

901 Jim Thorpe Road, Carlisle, 243-3262, carlislemwr.com/recreation-fitness/golf

The Carlisle Barracks Golf Course is open to the public and measures more than 6,300 yards and has a par 72. It is full irrigated and has a normal golfing season from April to November.

Carlisle Country Club

1242 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, 243-6100, carlislecountryclub.org