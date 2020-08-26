 Skip to main content
Welcome: Tee up at golf courses across Cumberland County

Welcome: Tee up at golf courses across Cumberland County

Rich Valley Golf

Rich Valley Golf in Hampden Township offers 18 holes for all levels of experience.

 photo by Eric Forberger, provided by Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau

Hit the greens at on the Valley’s many challenging golf courses. For more information, go to VisitCumberlandValley.com/Golf.

Due to COVID-19, please check with each course for safety protocols and available tee times.

Armitage Golf Club

800 Orrs Bridge Road, Mechanicsburg, 737-5344, armitagegolfclub.com

Armitage Golf Club measures more than 6,000 yards from the back tees, with a par of 70. It combines challenging greens and strategic bunkering with narrow and sculpted fairways. There are men’s, women’s and senior golf leagues at the club, as well as clinics and lessons. The club is also home to The Caddy Shack Restaurant.

Carlisle Barracks Golf Course

901 Jim Thorpe Road, Carlisle, 243-3262, carlislemwr.com/recreation-fitness/golf

The Carlisle Barracks Golf Course is open to the public and measures more than 6,300 yards and has a par 72. It is full irrigated and has a normal golfing season from April to November.

Carlisle Country Club

1242 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, 243-6100, carlislecountryclub.org

The Carlisle Country Club offers an 18-hole course that was designed by past members and challenges players of every skill level. The club is member-owned and operated. The club includes a pro shop, full-service clubhouse, swimming pool and banquet area.

Cumberland Golf Club

2395 Ritner Highway, Carlisle, 249-5538, cumberlandgc.com

The Cumberland Golf Club offers a traditional course design, with four teeing areas and accommodates all skill levels. There is a driving range, outdoor patio and picnic area with a pavilion. The club is also home to the Silver Cup Lounge.

Eagles Crossing Golf Club

501 Conodoguinet Ave., Carlisle, 960-0500, eaglescrossing.com

The Eagles Crossing Golf Club offers an 18-hole course, where leagues can play. Lessons are available.

Liberty Forge

3804 Lisburn Road, Mechanicsburg, 795-9880, libertyforge.net

Opened in 2003 adjacent to the Lower Allen Community Park, Liberty Forge is an 18-hole, 3,633-yard par 63 golf course, with nine par-4 and nine par-3 holes. The course features all bent grass tees, fairways and greens. The course is open to the public and also offers a driving range and miniature golf.

Mayapple Golf Club

1 Mayapple Drive, Carlisle, 258-4088, mayapplegolfclub.com

The Mayapple Golf Club is a full-service public golf facility with a links-style golf course and driving range. Tee times are available two weeks in advance, and groups and outings may reserve in advance. All players are welcome to use the locker room and showers after a round. The club also has a pro shop and Fiddler’s Bar and Grill.

Range End Golf Club

303 Golf Club Ave., Dillsburg, 432-4114, rangeendgolfclub.com

The Range End Golf Club has a babbling brook and three small ponds that come into play on nine holes and makes this open course challenging. There are also 50 bunkers to add to that challenge. The club is also home to the Greystone Brew House offering craft beer, cocktails and a full menu.

Rich Valley Golf

227 Rich Valley Road, Mechanicsburg, 691-8805, richvalleygolf.net

Rich Valley Golf has a championship golf course, as well as RVG Mini Golf, a 3-hole beginner’s course and driving range. The business also has a pro shop, golf clinics and holds golf outings. Nolo’s Bar Restaurant is located at Rich Valley Golf.

Riverview Golf Club

300 A Ave., New Cumberland, 770-5199

The Riverview Golf Club in New Cumberland is a tree-lined 9-hole golf course with wide fairways and small greens. The course features a practice range. It is located on the grounds of the Defense Logistics Agency and is open to the public by making prior arrangements with Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation Command.

West Shore Country Club

100 Brentwater Road, Camp Hill, 761-4530, westshorecc.com

The layout of the West Shore Country Club’s championship 18-hole golf course is comparable to the style of golf course architect Donald Ross. The club is open to members, as well as outings and leagues.

