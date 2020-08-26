Welcome: Take a hike on an area trail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cumberland Valley is filled with hiking and outdoor recreation opportunities.

Browse the Top 10 Hikes and Trails to get moving. Find more information at VisitCumberlandValley.com/10hikes.

As a reminder during the pandemic, while exploring the outdoors, please be vigilant about maintaining a six-foot distance from other people. If a park or trail seems crowded, it’s a good idea to find a less crowded place to enjoy.

1. Appalachian Trail (A.T.)

Accessible by various access points throughout the Valley. Visit www.AppalachianTrail.org for updates on closures and conditions and COVID-19 guidelines.

Difficulty Level: Easy to Moderate, Length: 46 miles in Cumberland Valley

Highlights: Cumberland Valley is home to the midway point of the 2,189-mile A.T. Easy access points and ample parking allow for multiple day hiking opportunities and experiences.

Experience the A.T. in Boiling Springs:

Boiling Springs, an official Appalachian Trail Community, is home to the Mid-Atlantic Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC). Stop by for trail maps, day trip suggestions, and free parking permits.