Welcome: Take a hike on an area trail

Cumberland Valley is filled with hiking and outdoor recreation opportunities.
Browse the Top 10 Hikes and Trails to get moving. Find more information at VisitCumberlandValley.com/10hikes.
As a reminder during the pandemic, while exploring the outdoors, please be vigilant about maintaining a six-foot distance from other people. If a park or trail seems crowded, it’s a good idea to find a less crowded place to enjoy.
1. Appalachian Trail (A.T.)
Accessible by various access points throughout the Valley. Visit www.AppalachianTrail.org for updates on closures and conditions and COVID-19 guidelines.
Difficulty Level: Easy to Moderate, Length: 46 miles in Cumberland Valley
Highlights: Cumberland Valley is home to the midway point of the 2,189-mile A.T. Easy access points and ample parking allow for multiple day hiking opportunities and experiences.
Experience the A.T. in Boiling Springs:
Boiling Springs, an official Appalachian Trail Community, is home to the Mid-Atlantic Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC). Stop by for trail maps, day trip suggestions, and free parking permits.
Hike the A.T. by following blazes across Bucher Hill Road, along the famous fly-fishing stream Yellow Breeches Creek, then along Children’s Lake. Continue past the gazebo to the ATC. You can also head south on the A.T., crossing a beautiful historic stone bridge, zig zagging through farm fields and taking a steady climb up South Mountain to Center Point Knob.
Experience the A.T. in Pine Grove Furnace State Park:
In addition to hiking the A.T., you’ll also find a ton of unique experiences to explore at the award-winning Pine Grove Furnace State Park:
- Learn about trail history & preservation at the Appalachian Trail Museum
- Stop at the General Store where hikers celebrate the half-gallon challenge
- Hike along Koppenhaver Trail or up Pole Steeple for a view of the Valley
- Uncover ruins from a WWII Prisoner of War camp on a self-guided tour
- Take your picture next to the sign at the A.T. Midway Point
- Stay like a thru-hiker at the Ironmaster’s Mansion
- Cool off at Laurel Lake or Fuller Lake
2. Pole Steeple Trail
1100 Pine Grove Road, Gardners
Difficulty Level: Difficult, Length: 0.75 mile
Highlights: Steep and rewarding hike that leads to a quartzite outcrop with views of Pine Grove Furnace State Park
3. Cumberland Valley Rail Trail
23 McFarland St., Newville
Difficulty Level: Easy, Length: 13 miles
Highlights: Hike, bike or horseback ride on this 13-mile rail trail connecting Newville and Shippensburg
4. Flat Rock Trail
1599 Doubling Gap Road, Newville
Difficulty Level: Moderate to Difficult, Length: 2.5 miles
Highlights: This rugged hike leads to a 180-degree view of the Valley
5. Kings Gap Trail Network
500 Kings Gap Road, Carlisle
Highlights: Kings Gap features 20 miles of trails ranging in difficulty and length for all types of hikers
6. Mt. Holly Marsh Preserve Trail Network
1 Lakeside Dr., Mount Holly Springs
Highlights: Hike the 7 miles of various trails in this 913-acre nature preserve
7. LeTort Spring Run & Nature Trail260 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle
Difficulty Level: Easy, Length: 2 miles
Highlights: Scenic nature trail along the famous LeTort Spring Run fly-fishing stream
8. Sunset Rocks Trail
Michaux Road, Gardners
Difficulty Level: Moderate to Difficult, Length: 8.3 miles
Highlights: Very popular and steep trail that leads to beautiful views of the Valley
9. Army Heritage Trail
950 Soldiers Drive, Carlisle
Difficulty Level: Easy, Length: 1 mile
Highlights: Leisurely one-mile outdoor trail with full-scale military exhibits, located at the U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center
10. Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch
Waggoner’s Gap Road (Route 74), Carlisle
Difficulty Level: Moderate, Length: Less than 1 mile
Highlights: Enjoy a short hike up to the 125-acre hawk watching rock outcrop
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!