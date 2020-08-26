 Skip to main content
Welcome: Studios continue to offer ballet, dance

Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet open house

Visitors look at photographs and video of dancers at the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet's Spring Open House in April 2018.

 Sentinel file

There are several options for dancers looking to perform in Central Pennsylvania, and several options for ballet fans looking for a production to watch. COVID-19 will likely affect available courses and programming.

Carlisle Dance

Carlisle Dance, formerly Carlisle Ballet, offers opportunities for study of pre-ballet through pre-professional ballet, as well as classes in disciplines such as modern, jazz, hip hop, lyrical and tap. The school also offers a summer session.

Location: 1787 W. Trindle Road, Building 600, Carlisle, PA 17013

Phone: 717-249-5142

Website: www.carlisledance.com

Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet (CPYB)

CPYB, a nationally- and internationally-recognized school of classical ballet, has two studios located in Carlisle and one located in Camp Hill. CPYB provides training for beginner-level to pre-professional dancers.

Locations:

CPYB Warehouse Studios and administrative offices

5 N. Orange St., Suite 3, Carlisle, PA 17013-2727

Phone: 717-245-1190

CPYB Barn Studios

107 Meetinghouse Road, Carlisle, PA 17013-1730

Phone: 717-249-3959

Enola Studio

Capital Blue Health and Wellness Center 4500 Marketplace Way, Enola PA 17025

Phone: 855-505-2583

Website: www.cpyb.org

Dance Academy XIV

Dance Academy XIV offers affordable professional dance classes for all ages. Classes cover different styles of dance, including ballet, acrobat, jazz, hip hop, lyrical/contemporary, modern, musical theater, tap, Bollywood, worship dance, choreography and performance/competition teams.

Location: 1 E. King St., Shippensburg PA 17257

Phone: 717-404-6754

Website: http://danceacademyxiv.com

Pennsylvania Ballet Academy

Pennsylvania Ballet Academy opened in 2017 and offers youth ballet training, as well as adaptive learning for children with special needs.

Location: 2009 Enfield Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011

Phone: 717-774-7474

Website: www.paballetacademy.org

Pennsylvania Regional Ballet

Pennsylvania Regional Ballet, located in Enola, was established in 1988, and its mission is to provide a center for professional training, guidance and education in classical ballet to its students.

Location: 211 N. Enola Drive, Enola, PA 17025

Phone: 717-732-2172

Website: www.prballet.org

Spirit of Dance Studio

The Spirit of Dance Studio in West Pennsboro Township offers camps as well as sessions of classes. The studio focuses on developing dance, as well as building self-confidence and self-esteem.

The studio was founded by studio director Natalie Baker, who has more than 35 years of experience in dance.

Location: 2 Erin Place, Carlisle, PA 17015

Phone: 717-386-1816

Website: www.spiritofdancestudio.com

Studio ’91 Dance Studio

Studio ’91 Dance Studio was established in Grantham in summer 1991. In addition to teaching the mechanics of dance, the studio also aims to build positive self-esteem, poise and confidence in each student. The culmination of dance studies at the studio is the spring performance.

Location: 712 Grantham Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055

Phone: 717-691-5567

Website: www.studio91.com

