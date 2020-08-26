Welcome: Studios continue to offer ballet, dance

There are several options for dancers looking to perform in Central Pennsylvania, and several options for ballet fans looking for a production to watch. COVID-19 will likely affect available courses and programming.
Carlisle Dance
Carlisle Dance, formerly Carlisle Ballet, offers opportunities for study of pre-ballet through pre-professional ballet, as well as classes in disciplines such as modern, jazz, hip hop, lyrical and tap. The school also offers a summer session.
Location: 1787 W. Trindle Road, Building 600, Carlisle, PA 17013
Phone: 717-249-5142
Website: www.carlisledance.com
Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet (CPYB)
CPYB, a nationally- and internationally-recognized school of classical ballet, has two studios located in Carlisle and one located in Camp Hill. CPYB provides training for beginner-level to pre-professional dancers.
Locations:
CPYB Warehouse Studios and administrative offices
5 N. Orange St., Suite 3, Carlisle, PA 17013-2727
Phone: 717-245-1190
CPYB Barn Studios
107 Meetinghouse Road, Carlisle, PA 17013-1730
Phone: 717-249-3959
Enola Studio
Capital Blue Health and Wellness Center 4500 Marketplace Way, Enola PA 17025
Phone: 855-505-2583
Website: www.cpyb.org
Dance Academy XIV
Dance Academy XIV offers affordable professional dance classes for all ages. Classes cover different styles of dance, including ballet, acrobat, jazz, hip hop, lyrical/contemporary, modern, musical theater, tap, Bollywood, worship dance, choreography and performance/competition teams.
Location: 1 E. King St., Shippensburg PA 17257
Phone: 717-404-6754
Website: http://danceacademyxiv.com
Pennsylvania Ballet Academy
Pennsylvania Ballet Academy opened in 2017 and offers youth ballet training, as well as adaptive learning for children with special needs.
Location: 2009 Enfield Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011
Phone: 717-774-7474
Website: www.paballetacademy.org
Pennsylvania Regional Ballet
Pennsylvania Regional Ballet, located in Enola, was established in 1988, and its mission is to provide a center for professional training, guidance and education in classical ballet to its students.
Location: 211 N. Enola Drive, Enola, PA 17025
Phone: 717-732-2172
Website: www.prballet.org
Spirit of Dance Studio
The Spirit of Dance Studio in West Pennsboro Township offers camps as well as sessions of classes. The studio focuses on developing dance, as well as building self-confidence and self-esteem.
The studio was founded by studio director Natalie Baker, who has more than 35 years of experience in dance.
Location: 2 Erin Place, Carlisle, PA 17015
Phone: 717-386-1816
Website: www.spiritofdancestudio.com
Studio ’91 Dance Studio
Studio ’91 Dance Studio was established in Grantham in summer 1991. In addition to teaching the mechanics of dance, the studio also aims to build positive self-esteem, poise and confidence in each student. The culmination of dance studies at the studio is the spring performance.
Location: 712 Grantham Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
Phone: 717-691-5567
Website: www.studio91.com
