Welcome: Studios continue to offer ballet, dance

Pennsylvania Regional Ballet

Pennsylvania Regional Ballet, located in Enola, was established in 1988, and its mission is to provide a center for professional training, guidance and education in classical ballet to its students.

Location: 211 N. Enola Drive, Enola, PA 17025

Phone: 717-732-2172

Spirit of Dance Studio

The Spirit of Dance Studio in West Pennsboro Township offers camps as well as sessions of classes. The studio focuses on developing dance, as well as building self-confidence and self-esteem.

The studio was founded by studio director Natalie Baker, who has more than 35 years of experience in dance.

Location: 2 Erin Place, Carlisle, PA 17015

Phone: 717-386-1816

Studio ’91 Dance Studio