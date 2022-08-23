Welcome: State Parks offer variety of experiences

Cumberland Valley has three state parks with several others in surrounding counties. Admission to Pennsylvania’s state parks is free, and they often host a number of outdoor and recreational programs. Find a complete list of local and community parks at VisitCumberlandValley.com.

Caledonia State Park

101 Pine Grove Road, Fayetteville, 717-352-2161

Located in both Adams and Franklin counties, the 1,125-acre state park midway between Chambersburg and Gettysburg, feature Totem Pole Playhouse. Oak and pine trees dot along the Conococheague Creek with shade picnic tables and charcoal grills, and 10 miles of trails pass through forests and historic areas.

Activities: hiking, picnicking, swimming, fishing, hunting, golfing, organized group tenting and camping

Colonel Denning State Park

1599 Doubling Gap Road, Newville, 717-776-5272

Surrounded by rolling mountains, Colonel Denning State Park’s 273 acres of woodland feature the 3.5-acre Doubling Gap Lake and a 49-site campground. It’s the perfect place to bring the family and connect with nature.

Activities: 3.5 miles of hiking trails, plus trailhead access to the Tuscarora Trail, picnic tables and pavilions, swimming, orienteering, fishing, hunting, ice-skating, cross-country skiing, camping and organized group tenting

Gifford Pinchot State Park

2200 Rosstown Road, Lewisberry, 717-432-5011

Gifford Pinchot State Park, a 2,338-acre full-service park, is in northern York County along Route 177 between the towns of Rossville and Lewisberry. The prime attraction is the 340-acre Pinchot Lake.

Activities: hiking, boating, horseback riding, picnicking, swimming, biking, fishing, hunting, disc golf, wildlife watching, cross-country skiing, ice fishing, ice skating and camping

Kings Gap Environmental Education Center

500 Kings Gap Road, Carlisle, 717-486-5031

Kings Gap is well known for the four-mile road that winds through its 2,531 acres to the historic Italian villa-style stone mansion atop of South Mountain. The park has 25 miles of hiking trails.

Activities: hiking, picnic tables and pavilions, opportunities for orienteering, hunting and birding; weekend stays area available at the Mansion from April through mid-November.

Little Buffalo State Park

1579 State Park Road, Newport, 717-567-9255

Little Buffalo State Park has eight miles of trails and several locations on the National Register of Historic Places, including Shoaff’s Mill.

Activities: hiking, swimming, fishing, boating, picnicking, hunting, wildlife watching, cross-country skiing, ice skating and ice fishing

Pine Grove Furnace State Park

1100 Pine Grove Road, Gardners, 717-486-7171

Nestled in Michaux State Forest, Pine Grove Furnace State Park’s 696 acres offer wildlife and nature enthusiasts a variety of activities, including two lakes, four miles of hiking trails, and two miles of biking trails. The midway point of the Appalachian Trail is in the park.

Activities: hiking, biking, picnic tables and pavilions, swimming, a snack bar and boating (including seasonal rentals)