Welcome: State parks offer free activities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

View a list below of the area’s state parks. Find a complete list of local and community parks at VisitCumberlandValley.com.

While exploring the outdoors, please be vigilant about maintaining a six-foot distance from other people. If a park or trail seems crowded, it’s a good idea to find a less crowded place to enjoy. Please follow Leave No Trace principles while visiting our state and local parks.

Caledonia State Park

101 Pine Grove Road, Fayetteville, 352-2161

Located in both Adams and Franklin counties, the 1,125 acre state park midway between Chambersburg and Gettysburg, features Totem Pole Playhouse. Take advantage of the over 450 picnic tables, 10 miles of trail, and a swimming pool with waterslide.

Activities: hiking, picnicking, swimming, fishing, hunting, golfing, group tenting and camping

Colonel Denning State Park

1599 Doubling Gap Road, Newville, 776-5272

Surrounded by rolling mountains, Colonel Denning State Park’s 273 acres of woodland feature the 3.5-acre Doubling Gap Lake and a 49-site campground. It’s the perfect place to bring the family and connect with nature.