Welcome: State parks offer free activities

Kings Gap

Kings Gap Environmental Education Center provides 20 miles of hiking trails.

 photo by Eric Forberger provided by Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau

View a list below of the area’s state parks. Find a complete list of local and community parks at VisitCumberlandValley.com.

While exploring the outdoors, please be vigilant about maintaining a six-foot distance from other people. If a park or trail seems crowded, it’s a good idea to find a less crowded place to enjoy. Please follow Leave No Trace principles while visiting our state and local parks.

Caledonia State Park

101 Pine Grove Road, Fayetteville, 352-2161

Located in both Adams and Franklin counties, the 1,125 acre state park midway between Chambersburg and Gettysburg, features Totem Pole Playhouse. Take advantage of the over 450 picnic tables, 10 miles of trail, and a swimming pool with waterslide.

Activities: hiking, picnicking, swimming, fishing, hunting, golfing, group tenting and camping

Colonel Denning State Park

1599 Doubling Gap Road, Newville, 776-5272

Surrounded by rolling mountains, Colonel Denning State Park’s 273 acres of woodland feature the 3.5-acre Doubling Gap Lake and a 49-site campground. It’s the perfect place to bring the family and connect with nature.

Activities: 3.5 miles of hiking trails, an equestrian trail, picnic tables and pavilions, swimming, orienteering, fishing, hunting, ice skating, cross country skiing, camping and organized group tenting

Gifford Pinchot State Park

2200 Rosstown Road, Lewisberry, 432-5011

Gifford Pinchot State Park, a 2,338-acre full service park, is in northern York County along PA 177 between the towns of Rossville and Lewisberry.

Activities: hiking, boating, horseback riding, picnicking, swimming, biking, fishing, hunting, disc golf, wildlife watching, cross country skiing, ice fishing, ice skating and camping

Kings Gap Environmental Education Center

500 Kings Gap Road, Carlisle, 486-5031

Kings Gap is well known for the four-mile road that winds through its 2,531 acres to the historic Italian villa-style stone mansion atop of South Mountain. The park has 20 miles of hiking trails.

Activities: hiking, picnic tables and pavilions, opportunities for orienteering, hunting, and birding; spend the weekend at the Mansion from June through mid-November.

Little Buffalo State Park

1579 State Park Road, Newport, 567-9255

Little Buffalo State Park has 8 miles of trails and a number of locations on the National Register of Historic Places, including Shoaff’s Mill.

Activities: hiking, swimming, fishing, picnicking

Pine Grove Furnace State Park

1100 Pine Grove Road, Gardners, 486-7171

Nestled in Michaux State Forest, Pine Grove Furnace State Park’s 696 acres offer wildlife and nature enthusiasts a variety of activities, including two lakes, 4 miles of hiking trails, and 2 miles of biking trails.

Activities: hiking, biking, picnic tables and pavilions, swimming, a snack bar, boating (electric motors only)

