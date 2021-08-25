Welcome: Something for every season

Outside of a pandemic, the Cumberland Valley has no shortage of year-round activitiesevery season. Here are some suggestions.

Spring

1. View the budding trees with a stroll around picturesque Children’s Lake or hike along the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail.

2. Plan a bird-watching journey to Cumberland Valley parks to see a number of different species of songbirds, fishing birds, sparrows, woodpeckers and warblers.

3. Attend Spring Carlisle, which marks the beginning of the Carlisle-based car show season. It has been named one of the top 5 automotive swap meets in the world.

4. The beginning of spring marks the start of trout season and Cumberland Valley’s famous fly-fishing streams include the Yellow Breeches, LeTort Spring Run and Big Spring Creek.

Highlighted Events: Amani Festival and PA Greek Fest

Summer

1. Cumberland Valley’s breathtaking views and scenic vistas are on full display during the summer months. Find a relaxing respite with an abundance of hiking opportunities along more than 200 miles of trails.