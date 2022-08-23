Welcome: Something for every season in the Cumberland Valley

With no shortage of year-round choices, Cumberland Valley offers plenty to do in every season. Here are some suggestions.

Spring

1. View the budding trees with a stroll around picturesque Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs or hike along the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail.

2. Plan a bird-watching journey to Cumberland Valley parks to see a number of different species of songbirds, fishing birds, sparrows, woodpeckers and warblers.

3. Attend Spring Carlisle, which marks the beginning of the Carlisle-based car show season. It has been named one of the top 5 automotive swap meets in the world.

4. The beginning of spring marks the start of trout season and Cumberland Valley’s famous fly-fishing streams include the Yellow Breeches, LeTort Spring Run, and Big Spring Creek.

Highlighted Events: Amani Festival and PA Greek Fest

Summer

1. Cumberland Valley’s breathtaking views and scenic vistas are on full display during the summer months. Find a relaxing respite with an abundance of hiking opportunities along more than 200 miles of trails.

2. Cumberland Valley may be land-locked but there are still plenty of opportunities to get out on the water. Swim, canoe, kayak or tube on serene lakes or along scenic streams.

3. Go old-school and enjoy an evening of entertainment at Cumberland Drive-In in Newville, one of only about 300 drive-in theaters remaining in America.

4. There is no better season to shop for fresh foods and farm products in Cumberland Valley. Spend the summer months browsing through roadside stands, markets and greenhouses.

Highlighted Events: Foundry Day, Bluegrass on the Grass, Corn Festival

Fall

1. Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch is a premier location for watching the fall raptor migration along the Kittatinny Ridge. Bring a picnic and enjoy a meal with one of the best views of Cumberland Valley.

2. Mid-to-late October sees peak color in Cumberland Valley. A short drive or hike along scenic roads easily takes you from downtowns to the natural beauty right on our doorstep.

3. Fall means festival season is in full swing with celebrations of tea, apples, art and American crafts, pumpkins, sunflowers and more.

4. Cumberland Valley’s picturesque and walkable downtowns are the crossroads for art, fashion, food and history. With a diverse collection of galleries, specialty shops, restaurants and museums, fall is the perfect time to meander and discover hidden gems.

Highlighted Events: Uprise Fest, Pennsboro Pumpkin Festival, Fall Furnace Fest

Winter

1. The magic of Christmas comes alive, and to the stage, with a variety of special performances guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit.

2. Being inside doesn’t have to be boring. Experience the Cumberland Valley Beer Trail with specialty tastings, live music, entertainment and unique pairings.

3. Learn something new with a skiing or snowboarding lesson at Roundtop Mountain Resort.

4. Attend a Valentine’s Day-themed cooking class at The Kitchen Shoppe or the Culinary Kitchen at Cornerstone Coffeehouse.

Highlighted Events: Ice Art Fest, First Day Hike, Carlisle’s Wonderland Weekend.