Welcome: Shop and dine in area downtowns

Cumberland Valley’s blend of charming and developing downtowns makes the region a true destination. Each town’s unique collection of shopping spots, restaurants, historical attractions and more make them a hidden gem waiting to be discovered.

Boiling Springs

Boiling Springs is a hiker’s paradise. The Appalachian Trail runs through the center of town, and the town is a designated Appalachian Trail Community.

If you are a water-lover, fly-fish at the world-renowned Yellow Breeches Creek, boat or fish at Children’s Lake, or make a splash at the valley’s oldest public pool and waterpark. Find all the fly-fishing and outdoor gear you need at TCO Outdoors.

Plan to spend the night or weekend at Allenberry Resort, one of only three Orvis-certified fly-fishing lodges in Pennsylvania. You can also find made-in-America and PA artisan crafts at the Village Artisans Gallery.

Camp Hill

Camp Hill has a wealth of local recreation and parks, as well as being a short distance from the area’s best hiking, biking, skiing and boating. The walkable downtown area features a variety of restaurants, spas and boutique shops. The town has been recognized as having over 40 women-owned businesses located along its main thoroughfare.

While the town is a thriving modern community, it’s also proud of its Civil War heritage – being the northernmost engagement of the Gettysburg campaign in 1863.

Carlisle

Carlisle is Cumberland Valley’s largest town and features picturesque, tree-lined streets with a diverse collection of galleries, shops and restaurants.

If you and the family are outdoor enthusiasts, you’ll appreciate the easily-accessible Appalachian Trail plus the biking, hiking, lakeside beaches and more at nearby state parks. Bring your bike and take advantage of the town’s bike-friendly lanes.

History buffs will want to dive into the past at the U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center and the Cumberland County Historical Society, as well as with a collection of self-guided walking tours that explain the architecture and unique stories that only happened in Carlisle.

Enola

Enola’s roots hail back to the expansion of railroad transportation, and rail lines still run through the heart of town.

If you’re looking for a place to spend a relaxing day outside with the kids, stop by the Adams-Ricci Community Park. Its 82 acres offer access to the Conodoguinet Creek for boating and fishing, trails, sports fields, picnic areas, a butterfly garden and a massive children’s play structure. This park is also home to the Pennsboro Pumpkin Fest in October.

Lemoyne

At the crossroads of Interstate 83 and Route 11/15, Lemoyne is between Wormleysburg to the north and New Cumberland to the south. It’s an easy trek from our state capital. Activities include beautiful views of the Susquehanna River and Harrisburg skyline from Negley Park, great shopping at local stores – including the 60,000-square-foot West Shore Farmers Market – and indoor Italian go-kart racing at Autobahn Speedway.

Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg is a history lover’s dream, peppered with old Pennsylvania Railroad sites, including the buildings preserved by the Mechanicsburg Museum. Local shopping, dining, a community theater and a farmers’ market can be found in and around the downtown area. Head to the Carlisle Pike area for big box shopping and more dining options.

Mount Holly Springs

This small town, nestled in the gap of the south mountains of Cumberland Valley, has always been a natural gathering spot for nature travelers. Begin by exploring the 913-acre Mount Holly Marsh Preserve, where you can hike approximately 7 miles of trails ranging in difficulty level or observe a wide variety of birds, plants and other wildlife. The small downtown is home to several local dining spots.

New Cumberland

Discover downtown New Cumberland’s shops, galleries and restaurants. Local favorites include the Oxford Hall Celtic Shop and Tickle My Senses Gallery. The recently renovated and re-opened West Shore Theatre serves as a cinema house and performing arts venue. Plus, enjoy fishing along the banks of the Yellow Breeches Creek. The town is home to the annual New Cumberland Apple Festival.

Newville

Enjoy a relaxing day walking, biking or horseback riding on the 13-mile Cumberland Valley Rail Trail. This leisurely trail offers informative signage about the area’s agriculture and Civil War history.

Head up the mountains to Colonel Denning State Park for camping, swimming, biking, hiking and more. You won’t want to miss the 180-degree view of the valley that can only be found after hiking the strenuous Flat Rock Trail.

Shippensburg

Shippensburg offers a desirable balance of industry, agriculture and education. Spend an afternoon learning about Civil War history at the Shippensburg Historical Society, or shop for local foods and ingredients at an assortment of roadside farmstands. You can also spend a day outdoors hiking or biking on the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail. Be sure to visit the Cumberland Valley Railroad Museum at the Shippensburg Station trailhead. Located in a renovated boxcar, the museum shares the railroad heritage of the Cumberland Valley.

Enjoy first-class musical performances, Broadway-style shows, lectures and more at Shippensburg University’s premier facility, the H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center. The university is also home to the Fashion Archives and Museum.

Wormleysburg

This West Shore community is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy views of the scenic Susquehanna River from its award-winning restaurants. Dukes Bar & Grille and Dockside Willies serve up a variety of flavors ranging from brick-oven pizza to stuffed flounder. Their large decks are the perfect spot to enjoy the beautiful setting of the sparkling Susquehanna River and Harrisburg skyline. Spend a day along the river where you can find family fun on City Island, enjoy kayaking or canoeing, or cruise in an authentic stern-driven paddlewheeler.

Learn more about the towns in Cumberland Valley and things to see and do at VisitCumberlandValley.com.