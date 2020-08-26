 Skip to main content
Welcome: Senior Centers offer programs, services in Cumberland County

Cumberland County’s six full-time senior centers provide places for those age 60 and older to go for meals, activities, health screenings and educational opportunities.

Big Spring Senior Center

Senior Housing Complex, 91 Doubling Gap Road, Suite 1, Newville

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Phone: 717-776-4478

Branch Creek Place

Branch Creek Place, 115 N. Fayette St., Shippensburg

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Phone number: 717-300-3563

Carlisle Senior Action Center

Salvation Army, 20 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Phone number: 717-249-5007

Mary C. Schaner Senior Center

East Pennsboro Township Municipal Building, 98 S. Enola Drive, Enola

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Phone number: 717-732-3915

Mechanicsburg Place

Mechanicsburg Place, 97 W. Portland St., Mechanicsburg

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Phone number: 717-697-5947

West Shore Senior Center

West Shore Senior Center, 122 Geary Ave., New Cumberland

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Phone number: 717-774-0409

Source: www.ccpa.net

Breaking News