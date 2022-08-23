Welcome: Senior centers offer activities, events

Cumberland County’s six full-time senior centers provide places for those age 50 and older to go for meals, social activities, arts programs, health screenings and educational opportunities.
Big Spring Senior Center
Senior Housing Complex, 91 Doubling Gap Road, Suite 1, Newville
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Phone: 717-776-4478
Branch Creek Place
Branch Creek Place, 115 N. Fayette St., Shippensburg
Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Phone number: 717-300-3563
Carlisle Senior Action Center
Salvation Army, 20 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle
Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Phone number: 717-249-5007
Mary C. Schane Senior Center
East Pennsboro Township Municipal Building, 98 S. Enola Drive, Enola
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Phone number: 717-732-3915
Mechanicsburg Place
Mechanicsburg Place, 97 W. Portland St., Mechanicsburg
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Phone number: 717-591-5581
West Shore Senior Center
West Shore Senior Center, 122 Geary Ave., New Cumberland
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Phone number: 717-774-0409
Source: www.ccpa.net —Sentinel staff