 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Welcome: Senior centers offer activities, events

  • 0
Fountain Festival 2018

Big Spring Senior Center volunteers Deborah Cleveland, left, and Betty Brownawell organize pie slices in preparation for the start of the 23rd annual Fountain Festival in Newville.

Cumberland County’s six full-time senior centers provide places for those age 50 and older to go for meals, social activities, arts programs, health screenings and educational opportunities.

Big Spring Senior Center

Senior Housing Complex, 91 Doubling Gap Road, Suite 1, Newville

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Phone: 717-776-4478

Branch Creek Place

Branch Creek Place, 115 N. Fayette St., Shippensburg

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Phone number: 717-300-3563

Carlisle Senior Action Center

Salvation Army, 20 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle

People are also reading…

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Phone number: 717-249-5007

Mary C. Schane Senior Center

East Pennsboro Township Municipal Building, 98 S. Enola Drive, Enola

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Phone number: 717-732-3915

Mechanicsburg Place

Mechanicsburg Place, 97 W. Portland St., Mechanicsburg

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Phone number: 717-591-5581

West Shore Senior Center

West Shore Senior Center, 122 Geary Ave., New Cumberland

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Phone number: 717-774-0409

Source: www.ccpa.net —Sentinel staff

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Aug. 18

Sentinel police log for Aug. 18

Today's Sentinel police log includes a man arrested for allegedly brandishing a firearm during an argument in Newville, and a theft from a vehicle in Shippensburg.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News