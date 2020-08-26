Welcome: Schools offer private education option in Cumberland County

Here are private schools in Cumberland County:
Carlisle Christian Academy
Address: 1412 Holly Pike, Carlisle
About: Carlisle Christian Academy is a private K-12 school that has been serving the community since 1981.
Administrator: James S. Koser
Staff: 17 faculty, staff and administrators
Website: www.carlislechristian.org
Tuition: $5,550 for grades K-8 and $6,150 for grades 9-12
Special programs: Opportunities are available in the fine arts, including a spring drama and visual arts electives. Students may also participate in athletics, such as basketball and running club. Before and after-school care is available.
The Christian School of Grace Baptist Church
Address: 777 W. North St., Carlisle
About: The Christian School of Grace Baptist Church serves students in kindergarten through eighth grades. The school says it strives to assist Christian parents with the spiritual, intellectual, physical, social and creative development of their children.
Administrator: Gareth Schuth, headmaster.
Staff: 15 faculty, staff members and administrators.
Website: www.gracebaptistchristianschool.org
Tuition: For one child, $4,565 for half-day kindergarten, and $9,975 for a student in grades 1-8
Special programs: The Christian School offers soccer and basketball programs. New to the program this year is pre-K for 4-year-olds.
Harrisburg Academy
Address: 10 Erford Road, Wormleysburg
About: Established in 1784, Harrisburg Academy is the 17th oldest non-public school in the nation and Harrisburg’s only independent school.
Administrator: Adrian Allan, head of school
Staff: More than 100 faculty (including part-time), support staff members and administrators
Website: www.harrisburgacademy.org
Tuition: $18,590 for Lower School students in grades 1-4; $20,280 for Middle School students in grades 5-8; $21,420 for Upper School students in grades 9-12; and $24,820 for international students
Special programs: Harrisburg Academy’s liberal arts education offers hands-on lab science starting in kindergarten, designed to increase understanding and interest in scientific concepts. Music education begins in junior kindergarten with strings instruction, with classroom music involvement continuing through 4th grade. In upper school, students have the opportunity to pursue the International Baccalaureate Diploma program, the capstone to a globally minded education at Harrisburg Academy.
Heritage Christian Academy
Address: 4681 E. Trindle Road, Mechanicsburg
About: HCA offers college-preparatory education for students in preschool through grade 12. The academy is a ministry of Emmanuel Baptist Church. HCA has provided Christian education to young people from the capital area for more than 40 years.
Administrator: Chelsea Crews, high school principal
Staff: 26 faculty, staff and administrators
Website: http://gohca.org
Tuition: $4,825 for half-day kindergarten; $5,800 for full-day kindergarten; $6,675 for grades 1-6; and $6,950 for grades 7-12
Special programs: The school offers extracurricular activities such as girls’ volleyball, boys’ soccer, basketball, drama, music, school/class trips, fine arts competition, academic competition and art classes.
Saint Joseph School
Address: 420 E. Simpson St., Mechanicsburg
About: Saint Joseph School serves preschool through eighth-grade students. It is accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. It is a faith-based educational community dedicated to helping children develop spiritually, intellectually and physically so they meet the challenges in their lives — applying Gospel values in an ever-changing society.
Administrator: Rebecca Bamberger, principal
Staff: 50 faculty, staff and administrators
Website: www.sjsmch.org
Tuition: $4,923 (Catholic student), $7,389 (Non-parishioner)
Special programs: Saint Joseph School has an extended-day program, enrichment clubs, Columbian Squires/Squirettes programs, a school garden, a strings program, choir and band programs and MATHCOUNTS. Saint Joseph School was nominated in 2015 for the federal Blue Ribbon Award offered through the U.S. Department of Education. Winners will be selected at the end of September. The school’s athletic teams include programs in basketball, soccer, track, volleyball and cheerleading. The Saint Joseph School also shares a football program with the Good Shepherd School.
Saint Patrick School
Address: 87 Marsh Drive, Carlisle
About: The Mission of Saint Patrick School is to provide every student with an education of the highest academic excellence while integrating into that education the teachings of the Catholic church. The school ministers to the child by cultivating the spiritual, intellectual, emotional, creative and physical development of its students. It is committed to helping all students form solid spiritual values and healthy relationships with others. Saint Patrick School was identified as a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence in 2007.
Administrator: Antoinette Oliverio, principal
Staff: 40 full-time, part-time faculty, staff and administrators
Website: www.spscarlisle.us
Tuition: $4,100 (parishioner)/$5,500 (non-parishioner) for students in K-8
Special programs: Once per week throughout the school year, students in grades K-8 take foreign language, computer lab, art, music, library and gym classes. Smart boards and computers are in every classroom. Saint Patrick School also offers a wide range of extracurricular activities in academics, athletics and the arts. Two- and three-day pre-kindergarten programs are now available in addition to the five-day program.
Saint Theresa School
Address: 1200 Bridge St., New Cumberland
About: Saint Theresa School serves students from preschool through eighth grade. Saint Theresa School is committed to providing academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment dedicated to the whole child: mind, body and spirit. We are grounded by the experiences of the past as we strive to prepare our students for the rapidly changing future.
Administrator: Matthew Shore, principal
Staff: 22 faculty members
Website: www.sainttheresaschool.org
Tuition: $4,950 grades K-8 (for students who are members of supporting Catholic parishes); $5,700 for non-Catholic students.
Special programs: Saint Theresa School offers full-day kindergarten sessions and a Little Saints Academy daycare for those students enrolled in the preschool or kindergarten programs. Before- and after-school programs are also available for students in grades 1-8.
Trinity High School
Address: 3601 Simpson Ferry Road, Camp Hill
About: The mission of Trinity High School is to develop habits of mind, body and spirit, rooted in the Catholic tradition, so as to attain the highest good. The school provides a transformational learning experience that inspires values that will provide a moral compass through life, cognitive and life skills they need to compete vocationally and become responsible citizens in the global village and create a love of learning.
Administrator: John Cominsky, principal
Staff: 61 faculty, administrative and support staff
Website: www.thsrocks.us
Tuition: $8,140 (parishioner)/$10,250 (non-parishioner)
West Shore Christian Academy
Address: 201 West Main Street, Shiremanstown
About: West Shore Christian Academy's mission is to partner with families to provide Christ-centered education that sharpens minds, deepens faith, and develops gifts. WSCA is a college-preparatory school that serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grades.
Administrator: Paul Beardmore, Middle/Upper School principal; Joe Shirvinski, Lower School principal. Phil Puleo, Superintendent
Staff: 46 faculty, support staff and administrators
Website: https://www.csagh.org/wsca/
Tuition rates: $7,309 for elementary school; $8,048 for middle school; $8,237 for high school
Special programs: The school offers AP courses in biology, calculus, English literature, English language, European history, psychology and U.S. history. The school offers dual enrollment courses through Messiah College in the fall and spring. Dual credit is offered for the following AP courses: calculus, psychology, U. S. history, European history and Western civilization.
