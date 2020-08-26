Welcome: Relax on Cumberland County's waterways

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

If you are looking for a relaxing way to get out on the water, try one of the many boating opportunities in the Cumberland County.

The scenic Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs is a great afternoon escape. The lake can accommodate shallow-draft boats, canoes and electric motor boats. Rowboats can be rented at TCO Outdoors. Another lake experience can be found at Pine Grove Furnace State Park on Laurel Lake. Boat rentals are available if you don’t have your own.

There are also boating opportunities on the calming waters of the three water trails in the area. The Yellow Breeches Creek Water Trail (a Pennsylvania Designated Scenic River) and the Conodoguinet Creek Water Trail both feature float-trips that are perfect for kayaks. There are also boating opportunities along the sparkling Susquehanna River.

The world-renowned limestone stream, Yellow Breeches Creek, originates on South Mountain, in Michaux State Forest, near Walnut Bottom. From there, the Yellow Breeches meanders through Cumberland Valley’s farmland, forested areas and suburbs, and joins the Susquehanna River near New Cumberland. The main stem of the Yellow Breeches is some 49 miles long and 60 feet wide at its middle stretch.