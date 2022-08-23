Welcome: Public schools in Cumberland County

Here is a general look at the public school districts in Cumberland County:

Big Spring School District

Address: 45 Mount Rock Road, Newville Website: www.bigspringsd.org Enrollment: about 2,600 Area: 194.2 square miles Municipalities: Cooke Township, Newville Borough, Lower Mifflin Township, Upper Mifflin Township, Lower Frankford Township, Upper Frankford Township, South Newton Township, North Newton Township, Penn Township, West Pennsboro Township District population: 19,000 Superintendent: Kevin Roberts School board: William Swanson, Robert Over, Todd Diehl, William Piper, Richard Roush, John Wardle, Frank Myers, Kenneth Fisher and Donna Webster. The school board meets at 8 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month. Committee meetings are held prior to the start of the regular board meetings. The meetings are held in the large group room or auditorium at the high school. Taxes: 15.89 mills Last teacher strike: 1993-94 school year

Big Spring High School100 Mount Rock Road, Newville Principal: Jason Shover }Grades: 9-12

Big Spring Middle School 43 Mount Rock Road, Newville Principal: Clarissa Nace Grades: 6-8

Mount Rock Elementary School47 Mount Rock Road, Newville Principal: Karen Ward Grades: K-5

Newville Elementary School100 Steelstown Road, Newville Principal: William Wonders Grades: K-5

Oak Flat Elementary School334 Centerville Road, Newville Principal: Stacey Kimble Grades: K-5

Camp Hill School District

Address: 2627 Chestnut St., Camp Hill Website: www.camphillsd.k12.pa.us Enrollment: About 1,300 Area: 2.1 square miles Municipalities: Camp Hill Borough District population: 7,600 Superintendent: Daniel Serfass School board: Randall Gale, Gregory Lamay, Neil Connelly, Laurie Kennedy, Robert Latham, Melanie Gurgiolo, Geoffrey McInroy, Josceylon Buchs and Karen Mallah. The school board meets at 7:30 p.m. on the second and third Mondays of each month. The meeting on the second Monday is a work session; the meeting on the third Monday is a regular board meeting. The meetings are held in the cafeteria of the middle school and high school. Taxes: 18.40 mills Last teacher strike: N/A

Camp Hill Senior High School100 S. 24th St., Camp Hill Principal: Mark Ziegler Grades: 9-12

Camp Hill Middle School2401 Chestnut St., Camp Hill Principal: Leslee DeLong Grades: 6-8

Eisenhower Elementary School340 N. 21st St., Camp Hill Principal: Sandra Fauser Grades: 3-5

Hoover Elementary School420 S. 24th St., Camp Hill Principal: Eileen Czarnecki Grades: K-2

Carlisle Area School District

Address: 623 W. Penn St., Carlisle Website: www.carlisleschools.org Enrollment: About 5,000 Area: 76.2 square miles Municipalities: Carlisle Borough, Mount Holly Springs Borough, North Middleton Township, Dickinson Township and the Carlisle Barracks. District population: 34,700 Superintendent: Colleen Friend School board: Paula Bussard, Linda Manning, Bruce Clash, Rick Coplen, Gerald Eby, Anne Lauritzen, Jon Tarrant, Sue Bower and David Miller. The school board meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month for its regular business meeting. Committee meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the first or second Thursday of each month, if necessary. All board meetings take place in the board room of the Fowler Education Center, 623 W. Penn St., Carlisle. Taxes: 15.97 mills Last teachers’ strike: Five days in May 2006

Carlisle High School623 W. Penn St., Carlisle Principal: Patricia Buffington Grades: 9-12

Lamberton Middle School777 S. Hanover St., Carlisle Principal: Keith Colestock Grades: 6-8

Wilson Middle School900 Waggoner’s Gap Road, Carlisle Principal: Jacob Evans Grades: 6-8

Bellaire Elementary School905 Waggoner’s Gap Road, Carlisle Principal: Jeffery Bell Grades: K-5

Crestview Elementary School240 Longs Gap Road, Carlisle Principal: Aaron Carmichael Grades: K-5

Hamilton Elementary School735 Clay St., Carlisle Principal: Robert Kilmer Grades: K-5

LeTort Elementary School110 E. South St., Carlisle Principal: Barbara Wohlgemuth Grades: K-5

Mooreland Elementary School329 Wilson St., Carlisle Principal: Kyle Slusser Grades: K-5

Mt. Holly Springs Elementary School110 Mooreland Ave., Mount Holly Springs Principal: Molli Davis Grades: K-5

North Dickinson Elementary School151 N. Dickinson Road, Carlisle Principal: Brian Gochenour Grades: K-5

Cumberland Perry Area |Career & Technical Center

Address: 110 Old Willow Mill Road, Mechanicsburg Website: www.cpatech.org Enrollment: About 1,000 Member District Enrollment: Big Spring, Camp Hill, Carlisle, Cumberland Valley, East Pennsboro, Greenwood, Mechanicsburg, Newport, Northern York, South Middleton, Susquenita, Upper Adams, West Perry, West Shore Principal: Joseph Knouse Grades Offered: 9, 10, 11, 12 Career and Technical Programs: Advertising and art design, automotive collision technology, carpentry, computer networking, computer programming, cosmetology, criminal justice, culinary arts, dental assisting, diesel technology, early childhood education, electrical construction and maintenance, electronics technology, graphic communications, horticulture/landscaping, HVAC, logistics and warehouse management, masonry, nursing, precision machine technology, welding and social studies

Cumberland Valley School District

Address: 6746 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg Website: www.cvschools.org Enrollment: About 8,000 Area: 103 square miles Municipalities: Hampden, Middlesex, Monroe and Silver Spring townships Superintendent: David Christopher School board: Michael Gossert, Heather Dunn, Brian Drapp, Greg Rausch, Barbara Geistwhite, Michelle Nestor, Bud Shaffner, Jevon Ford and Jessica Silcox. The school board meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month. Committee meetings are held prior to the board meetings. Meetings are held in the district office board room, 6746 Carlisle Pike. Taxes: 10.89 mills Last teacher strike: Three days in 1990

Cumberland Valley High School6746 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg Principal: Nicole Malinoski Grades: 10-12

Cumberland Valley 9th

Grade Academy (CV9)451 Skyport Road, Mechanicsburg Associate Principal: Rob Martin Grade: 9

Eagle View Middle School6746 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg Principal: John Gallagher Grades: 6-8

Mountain View Middle School451 Skyport Road, Mechanicsburg Principal: Jeff Hosenfeld Grades: 6-8

Green Ridge Elementary School1 Green Ridge Road, Mechanicsburg Principal: Maria Miller Grades: K-5

Hampden Elementary School441 Skyport Road, Mechanicsburg Principal: Todd Franze Grades: K-5

Middlesex Elementary School250 North Middlesex Road, Carlisle Principal: Stephanie Eldridge Grades: K-5

Monroe Elementary School1240 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs Principal: Megan Ward Grades: K-5

Shaull Elementary School1 Shaull Drive, Enola Principal: Mike Azzalina Grades: K-5

Silver Spring Elementary School6746 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg Principal: David Gilbert Grades: K-5

Sporting Hill Elementary School210 S. Sporting Hill Road, Mechanicsburg Principal: Dayl Lynn Shaddock Grades: K-5

Winding Creek Elementary School33 Bali Hai Road, Mechanicsburg Principal: Chad Runkle Grades: K-5

East Pennsboro Area School District

Address: 890 Valley St., Enola, Pa. 17025 Website: www.epasd.org Enrollment: About 2,700 Area: 10.9 square miles Municipalities: East Pennsboro Township, Enola, Summerdale, West Fairview Township, parts of Camp Hill District population: 12,000 Superintendent: Michael Robinson School board: Dennis Helm, Jason Oyler, Leslie Marshall, Stephanie Andrejack, Denise Pearson, Sharon Pallotta, Ning Agbay, Peter Patitsas and Cindi Ward. The board meets the first Thursday following the first Monday and the third Monday of every month at 7:30 p.m. at the District Administration Center, 890 Valley St., Enola. Taxes: 13.61 mills Last teacher strike: 1991

East Pennsboro Area

Senior High School425 Shady Lane, Enola Principal: Jonathan Bucher Grades: 9-12

East Pennsboro Area Middle School529 N. Enola Drive, Enola Principal: David Wright Grades: 5-8

East Pennsboro Elementary School840 Panther Highway, Enola Principal: Richard Tysarczyk Grades: K-4

West Creek Hills Elementary School

400 Erford Road, Camp Hill

Principal: Michael Pietropola Grades: K-4

Mechanicsburg Area School District

Address: 100 E. Elmwood Ave., Mechanicsburg Website: www.mbgsd.org Enrollment: About 4,000 Area: 16.1 square miles Municipalities: Mechanicsburg and Shiremanstown boroughs and Upper Allen Township District population: 26,000 Superintendent: Mark Leidy School board: Dawn Merris, John Rupp, Tracy Morgan, Richard Bradley, Dennis Burkhard, Ryan Hartman, Layne Lebo, Joshua Rhodes and Brian Sanker. The school board meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. The meeting on the second Tuesday is a regular board meeting; the meeting on the fourth Tuesday is a work session. Taxes: 15.21 mills Last teacher strike: Threatened in 1988-89, but no strike took place.

Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School500 S. Broad St., Mechanicsburg Principal: David Harris Grades: 9-12

Mechanicsburg Middle School1750 S. Market St., Mechanicsburg Principal: Joel Yohn Grades: 6-8

Elmwood Academy100 E. Elmwood Ave., Mechanicsburg Principal: Joseph Underkoffler Grades: 4-5

Broad Street Elementary School200 S. Broad St., Mechanicsburg Principal: Stacy Alexander Grades: 1-3

Northside Elementary School411 N. Walnut St., Mechanicsburg Principal: Ashlyn Ecker Grades: 1-3

Shepherdstown Elementary School1849 S. York St., Mechanicsburg Principal: Krista Archibald Grades: 1-3

Upper Allen Elementary School1790 S. Market St., Mechanicsburg Principal: John McIntosh Grades: 1-3

Kindergarten Academy505 S. Filbert St., Mechanicsburg Principal: Kristen Sachs Grades: K

Shippensburg Area School District

Address: 317 N. Morris St., Shippensburg Website: www.shipk12.org Enrollment: About 3,000 Area: 123.4 square miles Municipalities: Hopewell Township, Newburg Borough, Shippensburg Borough, Shippensburg Township, Southampton Township (Cumberland County), Southampton Township (Franklin County) and Orrstown Borough District population: 28,000 Superintendent: Al Moyer (acting) School board: Mark Buterbaugh, Charles Suders, Jim Bard, Dwayne Burt, Nathan Goates, Fred Scott, Becky Wolfinger, Steph Eberly and Levi Cressler. The board of school directors meets in regular sessions on the fourth Monday of each month, except for December. In addition, the board will meet publicly the second Monday of each month, except December and July, for the primary purpose of planning. All meetings begin at 7:30 p.m. and are held in the cafeteria at the Shippensburg Area Middle School, 101 Park Place, Shippensburg. Taxes: 12.62 (Cumberland County) Last teacher strike: In the 1980s

Shippensburg Area Senior High School201 Eberly Drive, Shippensburg Principal: Deborah Luffy Grades 9-12

Shippensburg Area Middle School101 Park Place, Shippensburg Principal: Greg Miller Grades: 6-8

Shippensburg Area Intermediate School601 Hollar Ave., Shippensburg Principal: Teri Mowery Grades: 4-5

James Burd Elementary School600 Brad St., Shippensburg Principal: Matthew Flohr Grades: K-3

Grace B. Luhrs University Elementary SchoolShippensburg University 1871 Old Main Drive, Shippensburg Director: Holly Garner Grades: K-5

Nancy Grayson Elementary School301 Lurgan Ave., Shippensburg Principal: Jeremy Eastman Grades: K-3

South Middleton School District

Address: 4 Forge Road, Boiling Springs Website: www.smsd.us Enrollment: About 2,000 Area: 49.5 square miles Municipalities: South Middleton Township Township population: 14,500 residents Superintendent: James Estep School board: Brad Group, Bethanne Sellers, Robin Scherer, Eric Berry, Terry Draper, Anthony Lucido, Shannon Snyder and Rodney Wagner. The board of directors meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month. Board committee meetings are held at 6 p.m., prior to the board meetings. Taxes: 11.82 mills Last teacher strike: 1981

Boiling Springs High School4 Forge Road, Boiling Springs Principal: Joel Hain Grades: 9-12

Yellow Breeches Middle School4 Forge Road, Boiling Springs Principal: Jesse White Grades: 6-8

Iron Forge Elementary School4 Forge Road, Boiling Springs Principal: Trisha Reed |Grades: 4-5

W. G. Rice Elementary School805 Holly Pike, Mount Holly Springs Principal: David Boley Grades: K-3

West Shore School District

Address: 507 Fishing Creek Road, P.O. Box 803, New Cumberland Website: www.wssd.k12.pa.us Enrollment: About 7,800 Area: 74.4 square miles Municipalities: Lemoyne Borough, New Cumberland Borough, Wormleysburg Borough, Goldsboro Borough, Lewisberry Borough, Fairview Township, Lower Allen Township and Newberry Township. District population: 62,000 Superintendent: Todd Stoltz School board: Judith Crocenzi, Brian Guistwhite, Frank Kambic, Sheri Moyer, Abigail Tierney, Frederick Stoltenburg, Christopher Kambic, Edward Fogel and Heidi Thomas. The school board meets at 7 p.m. in the district administration center on the third Thursday of each month. Study sessions occur at 7 p.m. the previous week. Taxes: 13.06 (Cumberland County) Last teacher strike: 1988

Below is a look at the schools that have Cumberland County residents:

Cedar Cliff High School1301 Carlisle Road, Camp Hill Principal: Kevin Fillgrove Grades: 9-12

Red Land Senior High School560 Fishing Creek Road, Lewisberry Principal: Melissa Herbert Grades: 9-12

Allen Middle School4225 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill Principal: Brian Granger Grades: 6-8

New Cumberland Middle School331 Eighth Street, New Cumberland Principal: Christian D’Annibale Grades: 6-8

Highland Elementary School1325 Carlisle Road, Camp Hill Principal: Meghan Sheraw Grades: K-5

Hillside Elementary School516 Seventh Street, New Cumberland Principal: Julie Dougherty Grades: K-5

Rossmoyne Elementary School1225 Rossmoyne Road, Mechanicsburg Principal: Christopher Stine Grades: 3-5

Washington Heights Elementary School531 Walnut Street, Lemoyne Principal: Michele Trevino Grades: K-5