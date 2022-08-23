 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Welcome: Pour one out on the Cumberland Valley Beer Trail

  • 0
Wolf Brewing Company 12

Wolf Brewing Co. in Mechanicsburg offers a variety of beers crafted on-site.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Desperate Times Brewery

Desperate Times Brewery in Carlisle is one more than 25 locations along the Cumberland Valley Beer Trail.

Tap, tour and try a pint along the Cumberland Valley Beer Trail. Sign up for a free digital passport, check in at participating locations, and earn prizes.

Learn more at VisitCumberlandValley.com/BeerTrail.

Follow the Trail

  • 2050 State Brewing Co./Brewhouse Grille (2050 State Road, Camp Hill): 38 beers on tap, a menu that goes beyond typical “bar food” and an easy-going atmosphere
  • Al’s of Hampden/Pizza Boy Brewing (2240 Millennium Way, Enola): Features 100+ options on tap, including a selection from the on-site Pizza Boy Brewing Co.
  • Appalachian Brewing Company of Harrisburg (50 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg): ABC’s original location features fresh, innovative cuisine that pairs well with the specialty beer brewed on-site.
  • Appalachian Brewing Company of Mechanicsburg (6462 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg): Offers more than 20 craft beers, elevated brewpub cuisine and an outdoor beer garden.
  • Appalachian Brewing Company (15 W. King St., Shippensburg): Features 14 beers on tap, elevated brewpub cuisine and a seasonal rooftop deck.
  • Back Porch Brewing: Coming soon to downtown Carlisle.
  • Big Bottom Brewery/Al’s of Dillsburg (6 Tristan Dr., Dillsburg): A small batch nano-brewery that specializes in great tasting beer with 10 Big Bottom beers and 30 others from across the country.
  • Big Hill Ciderworks (338 Georgetown Road, Gardners): Enjoy your cider right in the orchard where the apples are grown. Live music and rotating food trucks every weekend, 10 ciders on drafts, plus two rotating PA beers.
  • Burd’s Nest Brewing Co. (19 N. Hanover St., Carlisle): A fun neighborhood brewery with 10 rotating drafts, PA wine, ciders & spirits, and more.
  • Crostwater Distilled Spirits (506 Industrial Dr., Lewisberry): Grain to glass distillery and farm to table restaurant offering creative cocktails, artisanal food and PA beer and wine.
  • Desperate Times Brewery (1201 Carlisle Springs Road, Carlisle): An award-winning brewery with 12 beers on tap, wine, distilled PA spirits and ciders, a full menu, an outdoor Biergarten, and more.
  • Ever Grain Brewing Co. (4444 Carlisle Pike, Camp Hill): Enjoy beer at their 75-foot-long bar or in the outdoor beer garden. A rotating seasonal menu feature items from Ever Grain’s own local farm.
  • Grand Illusion Hard Cider (26 W. High St., Carlisle): Cider and wine bar with 15 PA ciders, seven meads, five beers, seven wines and four non-alcoholic craft sodas, all on draft. Creative food menu with gluten-free options.
  • Grateful Goat Brewing & Provisions (1300 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill): Pub with an on-site brewery offering tavern-style bar dining as well as casual dining. Made-to-order dishes preparing with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.
  • Hemauer Brewing Co. (1010 Wesley Dr., Mechanicsburg): Creating traditional and not-so-traditional styles offered in a relaxed and intimate setting.
  • Hook and Flask Still Works (137 N. Hanover St., Carlisle): A local grain to glass craft distillery and tasting room with craft cocktails. This first distillery to open in Carlisle since Prohibition.
  • Isaac’s Brewhouse (4940 Ritter Road, Mechanicsburg): Isaac’s has been using the best ingredients to handcraft their food menu for almost 40 years. That tradition now includes brewing a variety of great-tasting beers at their downtown Lancaster brewery that are on tap at the Mechanicsburg location.
  • Lovedraft’s Brewing Co. (165 Gateway Dr., Mechanicsburg): Handcrafted beers and a smokehouse menu housed in an adults-only live music venue.
  • Market Cross Pub & Brewery (113 N. Hanover St., Carlisle): English fare for lunch and dinner with a full bar including craft beers, imports and fresh beer from the on-site brewery.
  • Marzoni’s Brick Oven & Brewing Co. (4925 Ritter Road, Mechanicsburg): Specializing in hand-made brick oven pizzas, Italian-American cuisine, and handcrafted lagers and ales from their microbrewery.
  • Mellow Mink (4830 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg): An upscale, yet relaxed modern brewery with a focus on sour beers, IPAs, stouts and a variety of classic styles.
  • Millworks (340 Verbeke St., Harrisburg): Features on-site brewery, rooftop Biergarten, outdoor courtyard, local & sustainable restaurant, and three art galleries with 17 artist studios.
  • Molly Pitcher Brewing Company (139 W. High St., Carlisle): A full menu, 20 rotating taps, and plenty of indoor and outdoor space.
  • Seve-N-Dots Publik Pizza Place (40 E. Louther St., Carlisle): Serving stone-baked specialty pizza featuring Dot’s delicious dough and Sev’s artisan homebrews for every palate.
  • SpringGate Arcona (1440 Market House Lane, Mechanicsburg): Enjoy a changing selection of SpringGate’s wine, beer and spirits, with a simple café menu.
  • The Vegetable Hunter (46 W. High St., Carlisle): A vegan café and brewery. Beer recipes are crafted to complement the food.
  • The Watershed Pub (2129 Market St., Camp Hill): A Chesapeake-inspired menu and a bar that features beer from The Millworks brewery as well as Pennsylvania-made wine and spirits.
  • The Winery at Long Shot Farm (1925 McClures Gap Road, Carlisle): Scenic vineyard and tasting room serving more than 10 wines from grapes grown, bottled and processed on-site.
  • Wolf Brewing Co. (100 Legacy Park Dr., Mechanicsburg): Artfully crafted, small batch creations with distinctive elements. It has received 129 awards from all 50 states with 56 different beers.
  • Zeroday Brewing Co. (925 N. 3rd St., Harrisburg): The flagship taproom features modern Mexican cuisine and their clean, balanced brews.

People are also reading…

Please drink responsibly.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Aug. 18

Sentinel police log for Aug. 18

Today's Sentinel police log includes a man arrested for allegedly brandishing a firearm during an argument in Newville, and a theft from a vehicle in Shippensburg.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News