Welcome: Pour one out on the Cumberland Valley Beer Trail

Tap, tour and try a pint along the Cumberland Valley Beer Trail. Sign up for a free digital passport, check in at participating locations, and earn prizes.
Learn more at VisitCumberlandValley.com/BeerTrail.
Follow the Trail
- 2050 State Brewing Co./Brewhouse Grille (2050 State Road, Camp Hill): 38 beers on tap, a menu that goes beyond typical “bar food” and an easy-going atmosphere
- Al’s of Hampden/Pizza Boy Brewing (2240 Millennium Way, Enola): Features 100+ options on tap, including a selection from the on-site Pizza Boy Brewing Co.
- Appalachian Brewing Company of Harrisburg (50 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg): ABC’s original location features fresh, innovative cuisine that pairs well with the specialty beer brewed on-site.
- Appalachian Brewing Company of Mechanicsburg (6462 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg): Offers more than 20 craft beers, elevated brewpub cuisine and an outdoor beer garden.
- Appalachian Brewing Company (15 W. King St., Shippensburg): Features 14 beers on tap, elevated brewpub cuisine and a seasonal rooftop deck.
- Back Porch Brewing: Coming soon to downtown Carlisle.
- Big Bottom Brewery/Al’s of Dillsburg (6 Tristan Dr., Dillsburg): A small batch nano-brewery that specializes in great tasting beer with 10 Big Bottom beers and 30 others from across the country.
- Big Hill Ciderworks (338 Georgetown Road, Gardners): Enjoy your cider right in the orchard where the apples are grown. Live music and rotating food trucks every weekend, 10 ciders on drafts, plus two rotating PA beers.
- Burd’s Nest Brewing Co. (19 N. Hanover St., Carlisle): A fun neighborhood brewery with 10 rotating drafts, PA wine, ciders & spirits, and more.
- Crostwater Distilled Spirits (506 Industrial Dr., Lewisberry): Grain to glass distillery and farm to table restaurant offering creative cocktails, artisanal food and PA beer and wine.
- Desperate Times Brewery (1201 Carlisle Springs Road, Carlisle): An award-winning brewery with 12 beers on tap, wine, distilled PA spirits and ciders, a full menu, an outdoor Biergarten, and more.
- Ever Grain Brewing Co. (4444 Carlisle Pike, Camp Hill): Enjoy beer at their 75-foot-long bar or in the outdoor beer garden. A rotating seasonal menu feature items from Ever Grain’s own local farm.
- Grand Illusion Hard Cider (26 W. High St., Carlisle): Cider and wine bar with 15 PA ciders, seven meads, five beers, seven wines and four non-alcoholic craft sodas, all on draft. Creative food menu with gluten-free options.
- Grateful Goat Brewing & Provisions (1300 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill): Pub with an on-site brewery offering tavern-style bar dining as well as casual dining. Made-to-order dishes preparing with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.
- Hemauer Brewing Co. (1010 Wesley Dr., Mechanicsburg): Creating traditional and not-so-traditional styles offered in a relaxed and intimate setting.
- Hook and Flask Still Works (137 N. Hanover St., Carlisle): A local grain to glass craft distillery and tasting room with craft cocktails. This first distillery to open in Carlisle since Prohibition.
- Isaac’s Brewhouse (4940 Ritter Road, Mechanicsburg): Isaac’s has been using the best ingredients to handcraft their food menu for almost 40 years. That tradition now includes brewing a variety of great-tasting beers at their downtown Lancaster brewery that are on tap at the Mechanicsburg location.
- Lovedraft’s Brewing Co. (165 Gateway Dr., Mechanicsburg): Handcrafted beers and a smokehouse menu housed in an adults-only live music venue.
- Market Cross Pub & Brewery (113 N. Hanover St., Carlisle): English fare for lunch and dinner with a full bar including craft beers, imports and fresh beer from the on-site brewery.
- Marzoni’s Brick Oven & Brewing Co. (4925 Ritter Road, Mechanicsburg): Specializing in hand-made brick oven pizzas, Italian-American cuisine, and handcrafted lagers and ales from their microbrewery.
- Mellow Mink (4830 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg): An upscale, yet relaxed modern brewery with a focus on sour beers, IPAs, stouts and a variety of classic styles.
- Millworks (340 Verbeke St., Harrisburg): Features on-site brewery, rooftop Biergarten, outdoor courtyard, local & sustainable restaurant, and three art galleries with 17 artist studios.
- Molly Pitcher Brewing Company (139 W. High St., Carlisle): A full menu, 20 rotating taps, and plenty of indoor and outdoor space.
- Seve-N-Dots Publik Pizza Place (40 E. Louther St., Carlisle): Serving stone-baked specialty pizza featuring Dot’s delicious dough and Sev’s artisan homebrews for every palate.
- SpringGate Arcona (1440 Market House Lane, Mechanicsburg): Enjoy a changing selection of SpringGate’s wine, beer and spirits, with a simple café menu.
- The Vegetable Hunter (46 W. High St., Carlisle): A vegan café and brewery. Beer recipes are crafted to complement the food.
- The Watershed Pub (2129 Market St., Camp Hill): A Chesapeake-inspired menu and a bar that features beer from The Millworks brewery as well as Pennsylvania-made wine and spirits.
- The Winery at Long Shot Farm (1925 McClures Gap Road, Carlisle): Scenic vineyard and tasting room serving more than 10 wines from grapes grown, bottled and processed on-site.
- Wolf Brewing Co. (100 Legacy Park Dr., Mechanicsburg): Artfully crafted, small batch creations with distinctive elements. It has received 129 awards from all 50 states with 56 different beers.
- Zeroday Brewing Co. (925 N. 3rd St., Harrisburg): The flagship taproom features modern Mexican cuisine and their clean, balanced brews.
People are also reading…
Please drink responsibly.