Welcome: Police and EMS in Cumberland County

The Pennsylvania State Police and several municipal police departments serve Cumberland County.

A number of municipal police departments all post updates and arrests on the Crimewatch website, https://cumberland.crimewatchpa.com. Departments that post to this site are Camp Hill Police, Carlisle Police, North Middleton Township Police, Lower Allen Township Police, Middlesex Township Police, Shippensburg Police, Newville Police, West Shore Regional Police and East Pennsboro Township Police, as well as Cumberland County Crime Stoppers.

Silver Spring Township Police and Hampden Township Police post notices on their Facebook pages, and Mechanicsburg Borough Police and Upper Allen Township Police post some arrests and information on their municipal websites, https://mechanicsburgpolice.org/ and https://upperallenpolice.com, respectively.

In emergencies, contact 911. For non-emergencies, contact the following:

Police personnel

Camp Hill Borough Police – 717-737-1570

Carlisle Borough Police — 717-243-5252

East Pennsboro Township Police — 717-732-3633

Lower Allen Township Police — 717-975-7575