Welcome: Police and EMS in Cumberland County

The Pennsylvania State Police and several municipal police departments serve Cumberland County.
A number of municipal police departments all post updates and arrests on the Crimewatch website, https://cumberland.crimewatchpa.com. Departments that post to this site are Camp Hill Police, Carlisle Police, North Middleton Township Police, Lower Allen Township Police, Middlesex Township Police, Shippensburg Police, Newville Police, West Shore Regional Police and East Pennsboro Township Police, as well as Cumberland County Crime Stoppers.
Silver Spring Township Police and Hampden Township Police post notices on their Facebook pages, and Mechanicsburg Borough Police and Upper Allen Township Police post some arrests and information on their municipal websites, https://mechanicsburgpolice.org and https://upperallenpolice.com, respectively.
In emergencies, contact 911. For non-emergencies, contact the following:
Police personnel
Camp Hill Borough Police – 717-737-1570
Carlisle Borough Police — 717-243-5252
East Pennsboro Township Police — 717-732-3633
Lower Allen Township Police — 717-975-7575
Hampden Township Police — 717-761-2609
Mechanicsburg Borough Police — 717-691-3300
Middlesex Township Police — 717-249-7191
Mount Holly Springs Borough Police — 717-486-7615
New Cumberland Borough Police — 717-774-0400
Newville Borough Police — 717-776-5513
North Middleton Township Police — 717-243-7910
Shippensburg Borough Police — 717-532-7361
Shiremanstown Police – 717-737-4356
Silver Spring Township Police -717- 697-0607
Upper Allen Township Police — 717-795-2445
West Shore Regional Police – 717- 737-9161
State Police at Carlisle — 717-249-2121
State Police at Chambersburg — 717-264-5161
State Police at Newport — 717-567-3110
State Police at Newville — 717-776-3135
State Police at Harrisburg — 717-671-7500
Fire/Emergency personnel
Fire: A total of 37 fire departments serve the Cumberland County area, including departments at the Naval Support Activity in Hampden Township and at the Carlisle Barracks.
EMS: Cumberland Goodwill EMS, Yellow Breeches EMS, Silver Spring EMS and Shippensburg Area EMS provide services to different parts of Cumberland County, and Penn State Health operates Life Lion EMS.
Cumberland Goodwill EMS operates out of its station at 519 S. Hanover St., in Carlisle.
Yellow Breeches EMS operates out of 233 Mill St., in Mount Holly Springs.
Silver Spring Ambulance operates out of its station at 12 Eleanor Drive, New Kingstown.
Shippensburg Area EMS serves the Shippensburg area out of its location at 711 E. Orange St., Shippensburg.