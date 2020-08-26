Welcome: Plenty of spots for a swim in Cumberland County

The 550,000-gallon pool features a 120-foot waterslide. Other park features include a tot pool, spray ground and concession stand. Swimming lessons, Deep Water Aerobics, and other classes are offered at the pool.

The Carlisle Community Pool opens Memorial Day weekend, but is closed when Carlisle schools are in session. Swim lessons are available for all ages. Non-resident rates available. There is a “z-shaped” main pool with a giant twisting water slide, Aqua Climb wall, lap swimming area, and diving board; two large shade shelters; and a grassy area for activities and sunbathing. Children younger than 8 enjoy a fenced-off away from the bigger children with a zero depth entry wading pool and tea cup water feature.