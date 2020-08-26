Welcome: Plenty of spots for a swim in Cumberland County

One of the easiest ways to beat the summer heat is jumping in the water. Luckily, the Valley has some great swimming holes.
Due to COVID-19, please check with each location for hours of operation, capacity limits, and safety protocols before visiting.
State Parks
Doubling Gap Lake at Colonel Denning State Park offers fresh, cool water for swimming enjoyment, as well as a beach perfect for enjoying the sun or playing in the sand.
Pine Grove Furnace State Park offers two great swimming locations: Laurel Lake, which spans 25 acres, and the smaller Fuller Lake offer sandy beaches with scenic mountain views.
Little Buffalo State Park in nearby Perry County features a state-of-the-art swimming pool with depths from 1 to 5 feet, two waterslides and a sprayground.
Community Pools
Boiling Springs Pool
2 Mountain Road, Boiling Springs
The Boiling Springs Pool offers four pools, three waterslides and a full service snack bar. $5 Fridays are offered throughout the summer. The pool opens Memorial Day weekend and begins daily operations in June.
Hampden Township Pool
5001 Hampden Park Drive, Mechanicsburg
The 550,000-gallon pool features a 120-foot waterslide. Other park features include a tot pool, spray ground and concession stand. Swimming lessons, Deep Water Aerobics, and other classes are offered at the pool.
Carlisle Community Pool
1236 Franklin St., Carlisle
The Carlisle Community Pool opens Memorial Day weekend, but is closed when Carlisle schools are in session. Swim lessons are available for all ages. Non-resident rates available. There is a “z-shaped” main pool with a giant twisting water slide, Aqua Climb wall, lap swimming area, and diving board; two large shade shelters; and a grassy area for activities and sunbathing. Children younger than 8 enjoy a fenced-off away from the bigger children with a zero depth entry wading pool and tea cup water feature.
Mechanicsburg Swimming Pool
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park, 2 Memorial Park Drive, Mechanicsburg
The Mechanicsburg Swimming Pool touts a 22-foot tall water slide and opens Memorial Day weekend, with daily operations beginning early June. Non-residents are welcome.
Shippensburg Pool
Veterans Memorial Park, Park Place, Shippensburg
The Shippensburg Pool offers a water slide, baby pool, dewdrop fountain, and concession stand. The pool is open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, but is closed while school is in session. Non-resident rates and pool rentals are available for parties.
Camp Hill Borough Municipal Pool
Christian L. Siebert Memorial Park, 427 N. 25th St., Camp Hill
The Camp Hill Municipal Pool is open Memorial Day and the first weekend in June. The pool is then open daily beginning until Labor Day. Non-resident rates are available to those who live in Lemoyne Borough, Wormleysburg Borough, Hampden Township, Lower Allen Township and East Pennsboro Township.
Lemoyne Community Pool
Memorial Park, 94 Herman Ave., Lemoyne
The Lemoyne Community Swimming Pool is open for Memorial Day but is closed while school is in session. The pool is then open through the beginning of September.
