Welcome: Outdoors provides opportunity for birders

Begin your birding journey with one of the best views in the valley.
Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch is the premier location west of Hawk Mountain for watching the fall raptor migration along the Kittatinny Ridge. The short hike to the rock outcrop features interpretive signs identifying families of raptors and different species of birds you will see. Continue your outdoor experience by picking up the Tuscarora Trail at Waggoner’s Gap and travel east along the tip of the ridge to Lamb’s Gap and beyond.
Carry on your search for Cumberland Valley’s feathery friends at one or all of our state parks.
Travel the 4-mile scenic road to King’s Gap Environmental Education Center. The view from the top of the mountain is worth the trip! Head out on the patio of the old stone mansion for a 180-degree view of the valley. The open pines around the center harbor Pine Warbler and attract other migrating warblers and songbirds. The area in and around the pine plantation at the foot of the mountain is good for migrant sparrows (especially Fox Sparrow) and occasional wintering Long-eared Owl.
The nearby Pine Grove Furnace State Park features two lakes and groves of pines and spruces. The breeding birds include northern warblers such as Black-throated Green and Blackburnian. Laurel Lake is the better of the two lakes for migrant waterfowl. Koppenhaver Trail, a one-mile loop that starts at the Fuller Ball Field and Railroad Bed Road, is the most productive trail for birding.
In the summer, many species of warblers can be found in the Tuscarora State Forest and Colonel Denning State Park. Common species found here include Northern Parula, Black-throated Green, Blackburnian, Cerulean, American Redstart, Ovenbird, Worm-eating, Hooded, Louisiana Waterthrush, Common Yellowthroat and Yellow-breasted Chat, Ruffed Grouse, Yellow-throated Vireo, and Acadian Flycatcher. During spring migration, Olive-sided Flycatcher, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher and Golden-winged Warbler have been reported.
Continue to the Huntsdale Fish Hatchery. This Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission fish hatchery has a nice pond, known as Hidden Pond, that attracts dabbling ducks as long as it remains unfrozen. Wood Duck nest nearby and Black-crowned Night-Heron roost here in spring and early summer. In migration, it is good for rails, American Bittern, Osprey and swallows. It is a very reliable location for Rusty Blackbird.
On your next stop, visit the Vincent DiFilippo Nature Preserve, which offers birding along the wetlands and the Yellow Breeches Creek in Silver Spring Township.
You can then travel to the West Fairview Boat Launch and East Pennsboro Township Park. West Fairview Boat Launch is one of the best spots to view migrating waterfowl along the Susquehanna River. The adjacent East Pennsboro Township Park along the Conodoguinet Creek has riparian woodland habitat, which is good for migrant passerines.
Learn more about these bird-watching locations, and others, at VisitCumberlandValley.com.
While exploring the outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, please be vigilant about maintaining a six-foot distance from others. If a location seems crowded, it’s a good idea to find a less crowded place to enjoy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!