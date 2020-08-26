Welcome: Outdoors provides opportunity for birders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Begin your birding journey with one of the best views in the valley.

Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch is the premier location west of Hawk Mountain for watching the fall raptor migration along the Kittatinny Ridge. The short hike to the rock outcrop features interpretive signs identifying families of raptors and different species of birds you will see. Continue your outdoor experience by picking up the Tuscarora Trail at Waggoner’s Gap and travel east along the tip of the ridge to Lamb’s Gap and beyond.

Carry on your search for Cumberland Valley’s feathery friends at one or all of our state parks.

Travel the 4-mile scenic road to King’s Gap Environmental Education Center. The view from the top of the mountain is worth the trip! Head out on the patio of the old stone mansion for a 180-degree view of the valley. The open pines around the center harbor Pine Warbler and attract other migrating warblers and songbirds. The area in and around the pine plantation at the foot of the mountain is good for migrant sparrows (especially Fox Sparrow) and occasional wintering Long-eared Owl.