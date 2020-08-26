 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome: Municipal governments in Cumberland County

Welcome: Municipal governments in Cumberland County

Here are all of the elected officials currently in office. The total real estate tax rates include municipal, school and county tax rates.

Camp Hill Borough

Population: about 7,800

School district: Camp Hill School District

Police: Camp Hill Borough Police Department, 717-737-1570

Municipal building: 2145 Walnut St., Camp Hill

Website: www.camphillborough.com

Total real estate tax rate: 22.797 mills

Public meetings: Camp Hill Borough Council meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. The meetings take place at Prosser Hall in the borough administration building.

Borough Council: Richard Guerin, Carl Schultz, Leigh Twiford, Zach Williard, Erin Vroman, Alissa Packer and Bonnie Bentz

Mayor: Mark Simpson

Carlisle Borough

Population: about 18,600

School district: Carlisle Area School District

Police: Carlisle police, 717-243-5252

Municipal building: 53 W. South St., Carlisle

Website: www.carlislepa.org

Total real estate tax rate: 21.21 mills

Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Public hearings on specific issues are usually held prior to council meetings. The meetings take place at the municipal building.

Borough Council: Deborah Fulham-Winston, Joel Hicks, Brenda Landis, Jeff Stuby, Sean Crampsie and Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz

Mayor: Timothy Scott

Cooke Township

Population: about 180

School district: Big Spring School District

Police: State Police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 1700 Centerville Road, Newville

Website: www.cooketwp.org

Total real estate tax rate: 18.87 mills

Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.

Officials: Diane Batt, Patricia Sangialosi and Edward Strayer

Dickinson Township

Population: about 5,200

School district: Carlisle Area School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 219 Mountain View Road, Mount Holly Springs

Website: www.dickinsontownship.org

Total real estate tax rate: 17.96 mills

Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at the municipal building.

Officials: Thomas Imholte, Lorelei Coplen and Bob Line III

East Pennsboro Township

Population: about 20,200

School district: East Pennsboro Area School District

Police: East Pennsboro Township police, 717-732-3633

Municipal building: 98 South Enola Drive, Enola

Website: www.eastpennsboro.net

Total real estate tax rate: 16.98 mills

Public meetings: The board of commissioners meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. The first Wednesday is a regular meeting, and the third Wednesday is a workshop meeting. Meetings start at 7 p.m. and are in the municipal building.

Officials: Charley Gelb, George Tyson, Walter Joe Fidler, Kristy Magaro and Raymond “Skip” Magaro

Hampden Township

Population: about 28

School district: Cumberland Valley School District

Police: Hampden Township Police, 717-761-2609

Municipal building: 230 S. Sporting Hill Road, Mechanicsburg

Website: www.hampdentownship.us

Total real estate tax rate: 12.74 mills

Public meetings: Township commissioners meet at 7:30 p.m. the last Thursday of the month , and again on the next Tuesday if necessary. All meetings take place at the township building.

Officials: Al Bienstock, Ken Fetrow, John Gaspich Jr., Nathan Silcox and John Thomas

Hopewell Township

Population: about 2,300

School district: Shippensburg Area School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 415 Three Square Hollow Road, Newburg

Website: https://hopewelltownshipcc.com

Total real estate tax rate: 14.26 mills

Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. All meetings take place at the municipal building.

Township supervisors: Danny Forrester, Eugene Mellinger and Verne Wadel

Lemoyne Borough

Population: about 4,500

School district: West Shore School District

Police: West Shore Regional Police, 717-737-8734

Municipal building: 510 Herman Ave., Lemoyne

Website: www.lemoynepa.com

Total real estate tax rate: 17.81 mills

Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Meetings take place at the municipal building.

Borough Council: Gale Gallo, Sue Yenchko, Kasha Griva, Joe Gargiulo, Rebecca Coleman, Gene Koontz and Jesse Monoski

Mayor: David Beasley

Lower Allen Township

Population: about 17,400

School district: West Shore School District

Police: Lower Allen Township Police, 717-975-7575

Municipal building: 2233 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill

Website: www.latwp.org

Total real estate tax rate: 18.68 mills

Public meetings: Township commissioners meet at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of the month at the municipal building.

Officials: H. Edward Black, Richard Schin, Carolyn Holtzman, Thomas Kutz and Dean Villone

Lower Frankford Township

Population: about 1,700

School District: Big Spring School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 1205 Easy Road, Carlisle

Website: www.lowerfrankfordtownship.com

Total real estate tax rate: 17.72 mills

Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday following the first Sunday of the month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.

Officials: David Bachman, James Burkholder Jr., and James Heishman

Lower Mifflin Township

Population: about 1,700

School district: Big Spring School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 529 Shed Road, Newville

Website: www.lowermifflintownship.com

Total real estate tax rate: 17.37 mills

Public meetings: Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month. Meetings take place at the municipal building.

Officials: Clinton Barrick, Jacob Fealtman and Franklin Oiler

Mechanicsburg Borough

Population: about 9,000

School district: Mechanicsburg Area School District

Police: Mechanicsburg Police Department, 717-691-3300

Municipal building: 36 W. Allen St., Mechanicsburg

Website: www.mechanicsburgborough.org

Total real estate tax rate: 20.34 mills

Public meetings: Borough Council meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month.

Borough Council: Kyle Miller, Scott Pellman, Gary Weber, John Anthony, Sara Agerton, Joseph Bucher and Rodney Whitcomb

Mayor: Jack Ritter

Middlesex Township

Population: about 7,000

School district: Cumberland Valley School District

Police: Middlesex Township Police, 717-249-7191

Municipal building: 350 N. Middlesex Road, Carlisle

Website: http://middlesextwp.com

Total real estate tax rate: 14.41 mills

Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Workshop meetings take place at 7:30 a.m. on the last Friday of each month. Meetings take place at the municipal building.

Officials: Donald Geistwhite, Steven Larson and William Goodhart

Monroe Township

Population: about 5,800

School district: Cumberland Valley School District

Police: State Police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal Building: 1220 Boiling Springs Road, Mechanicsburg

Website: www.monroetwp.net

Total real estate tax rate: 12.99 mills

Public Meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Meetings are held at the Municipal Building.

Officials: A.W. Bill Castle III, Philip Kehoe and Carl Kuhl

Mount Holly Springs Borough

Population: about 2,000

School district: Carlisle Area School District

Police: Mt. Holly Springs Police, 717-486-7615

Municipal building: 200 Harman St., Mt. Holly Springs

Website: www.mhsboro.org

Total real estate tax rate: 20.89 mills

Public meetings: The borough council meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. Meetings take place at the municipal building.

Borough Council: James Collins II, Cathy Neff, Cindy Goshorn, Sherry Boyles, Katie Daniels, Gay Bowman and Lois Stoner

Mayor: Leroy “Cork” Shildt

New Cumberland Borough

Population: about 7,200

Police: New Cumberland Police Department, 717-774-0400

School district: West Shore School District

Municipal building: 1120 Market St., New Cumberland

Website: www.newcumberlandborough.com

Total real estate tax rate: 18.58 mills

Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.

Borough Council: Robert Kline, Matthew Stoner, Kevin Hall, Donald Kibler, Gennifer Richie, David Stone and Chad Wilson

Mayor: Doug Morrow

Newburg Borough

Population: about 370

School district: Shippensburg Area School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal Building: 105 Main St., Newburg

Website: www.newburgborough.com

Total real estate tax rate: 16.51 mills

Public meetings: Borough council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month.

Borough Council: Jessica Alleman, Richard Laughlin II, Nathan Shoemaker, Amber Metcalfe and Francis Moore

Mayor: Melissa Negley

Newville Borough

Population: about 1,300

School district: Big Spring School District

Police: Newville Borough Police Department, 717-776-5513

Municipal Building: 4 West St., Newville

Website: www.newvilleborough.com

Total real estate tax rate: 21.27 mills

Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7 p.m. on the lastTuesday of each month. The meetings are held at the Newville borough offices.

Officials: Scott Penner, Olive Diehl, Ed Sinkovitz, Michael Croutch, Jack Ericksen and Robert Darius

Mayor: Randy Finkey

North Middleton Township

Population: about 11,100

School district: Carlisle Area School District

Police: North Middleton Township police, 717-243-7910

Municipal building: 2051 Spring Road, Carlisle

Website: www.nmiddleton.com

Total real estate tax rate: 18.81 mills

Public meetings: Meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Workshop meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month. Meetings take place in the township building.

Officials: James Hare, Harry Kelso, Robert Reisinger, David Smith and Ronald Greenway

North Newton Township

Population: about 2,400

School district: Big Spring School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 528 Oakville Road, Shippensburg

Website: www.northnewtontownship.com

Total real estate tax rate: 17.37 mills

Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.

Officials: Ralph Fisher, Mike Gutshall and Joshua Shotto

Penn Township

Population: about 2,900

School district: Big Spring School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 1301 Centerville Road, Newville

Website: www.penntwpcc.org

Total real estate tax rate: 17.37 mills

Public meetings: Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. The meetings take place in the municipal building.

Officials: Gary Martin, Ken Sheaffer and Ronald Tritt

Shippensburg Borough

Population: about 4,400

School district: Shippensburg Area School District

Police: Shippensburg Borough Police, 717-532-7361

Municipal building: 111 N. Fayette St., Shippensburg

Website: www.borough.shippensburg.pa.us

Total real estate tax rate: 17.37 mills

Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.

Borough Council: Josefine Smith, Keith Swartz, John Alosi, Mitchell Burrows, Sandy Mailey and Bruce Hockersmith

Mayor: Kathy Coy

Shippensburg Township

Population: about 5,400

School district: Shippensburg Area School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 81 Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg

Website: www.shippensburgtownship.com

Total real estate tax rate: 15.23 mills

Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 8 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.

Officials: Steve Oldt, Linda Asper and Marc Rideout

Shiremanstown Borough

Population: about 1,500

School district: Mechanicsburg Area School District

Police: Shiremanstown Borough Police Department, 717-737-4356

Municipal building: 1 Park Lane, Shiremanstown

Website: www.shiremanstownboro.org

Total real estate tax rate: 18.71 mills

Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.

Officials: John Getz, Gary Gardner, Lucy Getz, Matt Simmons and Grant Tankersly

Mayor: Tammie Dailey

Silver Spring Township

Population: about 13,600

School district: Cumberland Valley School District

Police: Silver Spring Township Police, 717-697-0607

Municipal building: 8 Flowers Drive, Mechanicsburg

Website: www.sstwp.org

Total real estate tax rate: 13.89 mills

Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month. Meetings are held in the municipal building.

Officials: Nancy Konhaus Griffie, David Lenker II, Carl Machamer, Laura Brown and Harry Kotzmoyer Jr.

South Middleton Township

Population: about 14,600

School district: South Middleton School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 520 Park Drive, Boiling Springs

Website: www.smiddleton.com

Total real estate tax rate: 14.06 mills

Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 6 p.m. on the second and last Thursdays of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.

Officials: Bryan Gembusia, Ron Hamilton, Duff Manweiler, Rick Reighard and Shelly Capozzi

South Newton Township

Population: about 1,300

School district: Big Spring School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 11 High Mountain Road, Walnut Bottom

Website: http://southnewtontownship.net

Total real estate tax rate: 17.48 mills

Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.

Officials: David Durff, Mark Henry and Kevin Gantz

Southampton Township

Population: about 6,300

School district: Shippensburg Area School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 200 Airport Road, Shippensburg

Website: https://southamptontwp.com

Total real estate tax rate: 14.26 mills

Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. The meeting on the second Monday takes place at 7 a.m. The meeting on the fourth Monday takes place at 7 p.m. All meetings are held at the municipal building.

Officials: Scott Mack, Talon Landreth and Steven O’Donnell

Upper Allen Township

Population: about 18,000

School district: Mechanicsburg Area School District

Police: Upper Allen Township Police, 717-795-2445

Municipal building: 100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg

Website: www.uatwp.org

Total real estate tax rate: 19.02 mills

Public meetings: The board of commissioners meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.

Officials: Ginny Anderson, Richard Castranio, James Cochran, Ken Martin and Jeffrey Walter

Upper Frankford Township

Population: about 2,000

School district: Big Spring School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 660 Mohawk Road, Newville

Website: None

Total real estate tax rate: 17.53 mills

Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 7:30 p.m. on the second and final Monday of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.

Officials: James Armold Sr., Steve Armold and William Chronister

Upper Mifflin Township

Population: about 1,300

School district: Big Spring School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 455 Whiskey Run Road, Newville

Website: www.uppermifflintownship.com

Total real estate tax rate: 17.37 mills

Public meetings: Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. They take place at the municipal building.

Officials: Adam Cohick, Heidi Clevenger and Kingsley Blasco

West Pennsboro Township

Population: about 5,500

School district: Big Spring School District

Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121

Municipal building: 2150 Newville Road, Carlisle

Website: www.westpennsborotwp.org

Total real estate tax rate: 17.88 mills

Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month. Meetings take place at the municipal building.

Officials: Donald Agar, Charles Finkenbinder and Daniel Martin

Wormleysburg Borough

Population: about 3,000

School district: West Shore School District

Police: West Shore Regional Police, 717-737-8734

Municipal building: 20 Market St., Wormleysburg

Website: www.wormleysburgpa.org

Total real estate tax rate: 17.26 mills

Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. Meetings are held in the municipal building.

Borough Council: Joseph Deklinski, Stephen Hawbecker, Thomas Martini, Sue Stuart, Warren Stumpf, Margie Stuski and George Kahler

Mayor: George Preble

Source: www.ccpa.net and

municipal websites

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ruth Anna Brandt
Obituaries

Ruth Anna Brandt

Ruth Anna Brandt, 77, of Mt. Holly Springs, passed away on Wednesday August 19, 2020. A viewing will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 2…

+3
Robert E. Nastelli
Obituaries

Robert E. Nastelli

Robert E. “Bob” Nastelli, 80, of Carlisle, passed away while surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his residence.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News