Welcome: Libraries offer residents services

Bosler Memorial Library

Bosler Memorial Library in Carlisle will limit its services starting Monday.

There are eight libraries in the Cumberland County Library System. For a list of events and up-to-date details about each library, as well as for the online library catalog, go to www.cumberlandcountylibraries.org.

Amelia Givin Library

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sunday, Closed

Address: 114 N. Baltimore Ave., Mount Holly Springs

Phone: 717-486-3688

Bosler Memorial Library

Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Address: 158 W. High St., Carlisle

Phone: 717-243-4642

Cleve J. Fredricksen Library

Hours: Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Wednesday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Address: 100 N. 19th St., Camp Hill

Phone: 717-761-3900

Coy Public Library of Shippensburg

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Sunday, Closed.

Address: 73 W. King St., Shippensburg

Phone: 717-532-4508

East Pennsboro Branch Library

Hours: Monday and Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sunday, Closed.

Address: 98 S. Enola Drive, Enola

Phone: 717-732-4274

John Graham Public Library

Hours: Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Wednesday and Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, Closed.

Address: 9 Parsonage St., Newville

Phone: 717-776-5900

Joseph T. Simpson Public Library

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sunday, Closed.

Address: 16 N. Walnut St., Mechanicsburg

Phone: 717-766-0171

New Cumberland Public Library

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, Closed.

Address: 1 Benjamin Plaza, New Cumberland

Phone: 717-774-7820 —Sentinel staff

