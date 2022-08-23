Welcome: Judges hear local cases

The judicial system in Cumberland County starts at the magisterial district judge level. Magisterial district judges hold preliminary arraignments and preliminary hearings before potentially sending the case to the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas, if there is enough evidence in the case or if the hearing is waived by the defendant.

Here are the Magisterial District Judges currently in Cumberland County:

H. Anthony Adams

His office covers Hopewell Township, Newburg, Shippensburg Borough, Shippensburg Township and Southampton Township, Cumberland County. His office is located at 35 W. Orange St., Shippensburg. His office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at 717-532-7676.

Jonathan Birbeck

His office covers the Borough of Carlisle, and it is located at 18 N. Hanover St., Suite 106, Carlisle. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at 717-240-6564.

Elizabeth S. Beckley

Her office covers Camp Hill, Lemoyne and Wormleysburg, and is located at 1901 State St., Camp Hill. Her office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at 717-761-0583.

Christopher Delozier

His office covers Lower Allen Township, New Cumberland and Shiremanstown and is located at 920 Linda Lane, Camp Hill. His office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at 717-737-3434.

Vivian J. Cohick

Her office covers Cooke Township, Newville Borough, North Newton Township, Penn Township, South Newton Township, West Pennsboro Township, Lower Mifflin Township, Upper Mifflin Township and Upper Frankford Township, and is located at 55 Penn Drive, Newville. Her office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at 717-776-3187.

Paul M. Fegley

His office covers Lower Frankford Township, North Middleton Township and Middlesex Township, and is located at 2260 Spring Road, Suite 3, Carlisle. His office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at 717-218-5250.

Daniel J. Freedman

His office covers Mount Holly Springs Borough, South Middleton Township and Dickinson Township, and is located at 229 Mill St., Mount Holly Springs. His office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at 717-486-7672.

Mark W. Martin

His office covers Mechanicsburg Borough and Upper Allen Township and is located at 507 N. York St., Mechanicsburg. His office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. His office can be reached at 717-766-4575.

Michael Sanderson

His office covers East Pennsboro Township and is located at 98 S. Enola Drive, Suite 1, Enola. His office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at 717-728-2805.

Kathryn H. Silcox

Her office covers Hampden Township and Silver Spring Township, and is located at 5275 E. Trindle Road, Suite 110, Mechanicsburg. Her office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at 717-697-2201.

County judges

The Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas takes cases at the next judicial level in the county, and the judges hold trials and give out sentences to those convicted.

Judges in the county are President Judge Edward Guido, Albert Masland, Christylee Peck, Matthew Smith, Carrie Hyams, Jessica Brewbaker and Michelle Sibert, as well as Senior Judge Kevin Hess.