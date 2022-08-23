Welcome: Hit the tees on area golf courses

Hit the greens at on the Valley’s many challenging golf courses. For more information, go to VisitCumberlandValley.com/Golf.

Armitage Golf Club

800 Orrs Bridge Road, Mechanicsburg, 717-737-5344, armitagegolfclub.com

Armitage Golf Club measures more than 6,000 yards from the back tees, with a par of 70. It combines challenging greens and strategic bunkering with narrow and sculpted fairways. There are men’s, women’s and senior golf leagues at the club, as well as clinics and lessons. The club is also home to the Caddy Shack Restaurant.

Carlisle Barracks Golf Course

901 Jim Thorpe Road, Carlisle, 717-243-3262, carlisle.armymwr.com

The Carlisle Barracks Golf Course is open to the public for the normal golfing season of April through November. It measures over 6,300 yards and has a par 72. A modern practice facility includes a driving range, practice putting green and a green with a bunker. The 1757 Bar & Grille is located inside the clubhouse.

Carlisle Country Club

1242 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, 717-243-6100, carlislecountryclub.org

The Carlisle Country Club offers an 18-hole course that was designed by past members and challenges players of every skill level. The club is member-owned and operated and includes a pro shop, full-service clubhouse, swimming pool and banquet area.

Cumberland Golf Club

2395 Ritner Highway, Carlisle, 717-249-5538, cumberlandgc.com

The Cumberland Golf Club offers a traditional course design, with four teeing areas and accommodates all skill levels. There is a driving range, outdoor patio and picnic area with a pavilion. The club is also home to the Silver Cup Lounge.

Eagles Crossing Golf Club

501 Conodoguinet Ave., Carlisle, 717-960-0500, eaglescrossing.com

The Eagles Crossing Golf Club offers an 18-hole course bordered by the Conodoguinet Creek and set on a picturesque 180 acres with panoramic mountain views. The layout includes four man-made ponds and numerous elevation changes.

Liberty Forge

3804 Lisburn Road, Mechanicsburg, 717-795-9880, libertyforge.net

Adjacent to the Lower Allen Community Park, Liberty Forge is an 18-hole, 3,633-yard par 63 golf course, with nine par-4 and nine par-3 holes. The course features all bent grass tees, fairways and greens. The course offers a driving range, mini golf, creek floats along the Yellow Breeches, and is home to the Creekside Bar & Grill.

Mayapple Golf Club

1 Mayapple Dr., Carlisle, 717-258-4088, mayapplegolfclub.com

The Mayapple Golf Club is a full-service public golf facility with a links-style golf course and driving range. All players are welcome to use the locker room and showers after a round. The club also has a pro shop and Fiddler’s Bar and Grill.

Range End Golf Club

303 Golf Club Ave., Dillsburg, 717-432-4114, rangeendgolfclub.com

The Range End Golf Club has a babbling brook and three small ponds that come into play on nine holes and makes this open course challenging. There are also 50 bunkers to add to that challenge. The club is also home to the Greystone Brew House offering craft beer, cocktails and a full menu.

Rich Valley Golf

227 Rich Valley Road, Mechanicsburg, 717-691-8805, richvalleygolf.net

Rich Valley Golf has an 18-hole, par 71 championship golf course, with a pro shop, a 3-hole beginner’s course, a driving range, and a mini-golf course. Nolo’s Restaurant is located on-site.

Riverview Golf Club

300 A Ave., New Cumberland, 717-770-5199, defensemwr.com/susquehanna

The Riverview Golf Club in New Cumberland is a tree-lined 9-hole golf course with wide fairways and small greens. The course features a practice range. It is located on the grounds of the Defense Logistics Agency and is open to all DOD and Military ID cardholders. It is also open to the public by making prior arrangements with Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation Command.

West Shore Country Club

100 Brentwater Road, Camp Hill, 717-761-4530, westshorecc.com

The layout of the West Shore Country Club’s championship 18-hole golf course is comparable to the style of golf course architect Donald Ross. The club is open to members, as well as outings and leagues.