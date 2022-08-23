 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Welcome: Higher education opportunities in Cumberland County

Messiah University

Messiah University is in Upper Allen Township.

Dickinson College

Dickinson College was among the area colleges and universities ranked in the 2021 Best Colleges rankings from U.S. News.

Here is a look at the institutions of higher learning across Cumberland County:

Central Penn College

Address: 600 Valley Road, Summerdale Website: www.centralpenn.edu President: Linda Fedrizzi-Williams Date founded/established: 1881 Enrollment: about 1,400 Tuition: $509 per credit for undergraduate, and $672 per credit for graduate tuition for 2022-23

Dickinson College

Address: 272 W. High St., Carlisle Website: www.dickinson.edu President: John E. Jones Date founded/established: Founded as a grammar school in 1773; Dickinson College was chartered on Sept. 9, 1783 Enrollment: about 2,300 full-time students Tuition: $58,708 for tuition and student fees; $73,960 for tuition, fees, meals and room and board for 2021-22

Dickinson Law

Address: 150 S. College St., Carlisle Website: dickinsonlaw.psu.edu Dean: Danielle Conway

Date established: Founded in Carlisle in 1834 Enrollment: 200 students Tuition: estimated $54,432 for 2022-23 academic year for juris doctor program; $79,264 total with housing, food, books and fees

HACC

Address: 1 HACC Drive, Harrisburg Website: www.hacc.edu President: John J. “Ski” Sygielski Date founded/established: 1964 Enrollment: HACC serves nearly 20,000 students in credit programs at campuses in Gettysburg, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon and York and through online classes. Tuition: Students who reside in one of the 22 sponsored school districts are eligible for a reduction in tuition through their local school district. The sponsored in-state resident rate is $2,295 per semester for a student taking 12 credits for 2022-23 school year. Tuition for non-sponsored in-state residents for the same credit load per semester would be $2,826.

Messiah University

Address: One University Avenue, Mechanicsburg Website: www.messiah.edu President: Kim S. Phipps Date founded/established: 1909 Enrollment: More than 2,500 undergraduate students are enrolled Tuition: Basic tuition without housing or fees is $38,550 for 2022-23; $51,050 total with room, fees and meals

Penn State—Harrisburg

Address: 777 W. Harrisburg Pike, Middletown Website: hbg.psu.edu Chancellor: John Mason Jr. Date founded/established: 1966 Enrollment: About 5,000 students Tuition: Tuition rates vary by program, student level and residency. The tuition rate with student fees for 2022-23 is $15,586 for Pennsylvania residents and $25,600 for non-Pennsylvania residents.

Shippensburg University

Address: 1871 Old Main Drive, Shippensburg Website: www.ship.edu President: Charles Patterson Date founded/established: 1871 Enrollment: About 5,900 undergraduate students and 1,100 graduate students Tuition: $22,682 for two 12-credit semesters with housing and fees for 2022-23

— Sentinel staff

