Welcome: Higher education opportunities in Cumberland County

Here is a look at the institutions of higher learning across Cumberland County:

Central Penn College

Address: 600 Valley Road, Summerdale Website: www.centralpenn.edu President: Linda Fedrizzi-Williams Date founded/established: 1881 Enrollment: about 1,400 Tuition: $509 per credit for undergraduate, and $672 per credit for graduate tuition for 2022-23

Dickinson College

Address: 272 W. High St., Carlisle Website: www.dickinson.edu President: John E. Jones Date founded/established: Founded as a grammar school in 1773; Dickinson College was chartered on Sept. 9, 1783 Enrollment: about 2,300 full-time students Tuition: $58,708 for tuition and student fees; $73,960 for tuition, fees, meals and room and board for 2021-22

Dickinson Law

Address: 150 S. College St., Carlisle Website: dickinsonlaw.psu.edu Dean: Danielle Conway

Date established: Founded in Carlisle in 1834 Enrollment: 200 students Tuition: estimated $54,432 for 2022-23 academic year for juris doctor program; $79,264 total with housing, food, books and fees

HACC

Address: 1 HACC Drive, Harrisburg Website: www.hacc.edu President: John J. “Ski” Sygielski Date founded/established: 1964 Enrollment: HACC serves nearly 20,000 students in credit programs at campuses in Gettysburg, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon and York and through online classes. Tuition: Students who reside in one of the 22 sponsored school districts are eligible for a reduction in tuition through their local school district. The sponsored in-state resident rate is $2,295 per semester for a student taking 12 credits for 2022-23 school year. Tuition for non-sponsored in-state residents for the same credit load per semester would be $2,826.

Messiah University

Address: One University Avenue, Mechanicsburg Website: www.messiah.edu President: Kim S. Phipps Date founded/established: 1909 Enrollment: More than 2,500 undergraduate students are enrolled Tuition: Basic tuition without housing or fees is $38,550 for 2022-23; $51,050 total with room, fees and meals

Penn State—Harrisburg

Address: 777 W. Harrisburg Pike, Middletown Website: hbg.psu.edu Chancellor: John Mason Jr. Date founded/established: 1966 Enrollment: About 5,000 students Tuition: Tuition rates vary by program, student level and residency. The tuition rate with student fees for 2022-23 is $15,586 for Pennsylvania residents and $25,600 for non-Pennsylvania residents.

Shippensburg University

Address: 1871 Old Main Drive, Shippensburg Website: www.ship.edu President: Charles Patterson Date founded/established: 1871 Enrollment: About 5,900 undergraduate students and 1,100 graduate students Tuition: $22,682 for two 12-credit semesters with housing and fees for 2022-23

